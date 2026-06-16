New Digital Platform Connects Shipowners Directly With Seafarers

The shipping industry’s recruitment pipeline has changed less than almost anything else about the business. While vessels have grown more connected and data-driven, the way a shipowner finds and hires a chief engineer or an able seaman often still runs through the same channels it did twenty years ago: a manning agent, a negotiated fee, and an inbox full of PDF CVs that need to be manually sorted, compared, and tracked. For an industry already managing a well-documented officer shortage, the inefficiency of that process adds friction at exactly the point where speed and choice matter most.

JobMarineMan.com, a platform developed by Marine MAN, is positioning itself as an alternative. Described by its developers as a next-generation digital maritime recruitment ecosystem, the platform is built specifically for shipowners and managers, with the goal of connecting them directly with seafarers, cutting manning fees, and reducing dependence on third-party crew management structures for companies that want to bring more of their recruitment in-house.

At its core, the platform functions as a maritime job board and seafarer database rolled into one. Shipowners can post Jobs at Sea roles as well as shore-based vacancies, reaching what the company describes as more than 3,000 daily visitors from the global maritime community. On the candidate side, a growing seafarer database gives recruiters direct access to a verified talent pool that isn’t filtered through a single agency’s existing roster.

The recruitment tools built around that database resemble what is now standard in shore-based hiring but has been slower to arrive in the maritime sector: shortlisting, tagging, and notes that let a recruitment team track candidates through a pipeline, plus the ability to maintain pools of former crew for rehiring trusted personnel rather than starting from scratch each contract cycle.

Notably, the platform does not ask shipowners to choose between direct hiring and their existing manning relationships. Companies can appoint their own manning office or an authorized representative to operate within the platform on their behalf, while the shipowner itself retains full corporate presence, account control, and final say over hiring decisions. For shipowners weighing whether to bring recruitment in-house, that structure offers a way to try the platform without unwinding established arrangements first.

Communication, often cited as one of the weakest links in crew recruitment, is another area the platform addresses directly. Applications arrive through a Crew CV Inbox that is searchable by rank, IMO number, engine type, and English-language level, replacing what is typically a manual sort through email attachments with something closer to a structured database. On the outbound side, a Crew Broadcasts tool lets companies send announcements straight to seafarers’ phones via WhatsApp, Telegram, or email, useful for anything from urgent crew-change notices to general fleet updates.

Beyond recruitment, two features push the platform toward becoming a broader industry resource. Vessel Insights provides free access to technical data and crew feedback on more than 120,000 vessels, which could prove useful for benchmarking, due diligence, or simply researching a counterpart’s fleet. An employer branding section lets companies build out a profile, showcase their fleet and culture, and publish corporate content to an audience the platform says exceeds 100,000 maritime professionals, giving shipowners a channel to market themselves to seafarers as well as the other way around.

Marine MAN says the next major addition to the platform will be an AI-driven crew manning tool, expected to automate CV screening and candidate matching and deliver shortlists of pre-vetted seafarers to shipowners, a feature the company plans to roll out later this year.

On the visibility side, participating shipowners are listed in a public Shipowners Directory aimed at helping attract talent, while operational details, direct contacts, and internal communications remain restricted from public access — an attempt to balance discoverability with the confidentiality shipowners typically expect.

For companies that want more than a self-service recruitment tool, JobMarineMan.com sits alongside Marine MAN’s existing service lines, which include DOC Holder and ISM/ISPS/MLC and insurance management support, full crew management, maritime payroll, and flag state documentation for crew — framing the platform as one entry point into a wider set of services rather than a standalone product.

To encourage early adoption, Marine MAN is offering free full platform access to the first 50 companies that register before the end of the year. Shipowners interested in exploring the platform can register through its shipowner portal or contact the company directly at [email protected].

This article is sponsored by Marine MAN.

