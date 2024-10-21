Navigating the Next Storm: How Maritime Could Respond to the Next Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic revealed just how vulnerable the global maritime industry can be in the face of a contagious outbreak. Seafarers were stranded, ports closed, and crew changeovers ground to a halt, highlighting the need for a more robust and comprehensive response plan for any future pandemics. As the industry begins to recover and redefine its health and safety standards, the question is no longer if another pandemic will happen, but rather how the maritime sector will respond when it does.

With over 30 years of experience in maritime medicine, travel health, and public health management, I have seen firsthand the complexities involved in safeguarding the health of seafarers and passengers. Future outbreaks will demand an even more agile, coordinated, and forward-thinking approach to ensure that maritime operations continue smoothly while maintaining the highest safety standards.

Proactive Risk Assessment and Early Detection

The maritime industry’s first line of defense in any future pandemic is proactive risk assessment and early detection. Post-COVID, the industry has already taken steps to integrate more rigorous health screenings and infectious disease protocols. However, a more sophisticated and tech-driven approach will be needed in the future.

1. Enhanced Surveillance Systems: Implementing real-time health surveillance systems onboard and at ports will be crucial. These systems can include AI-powered health monitoring tools, wearable technology for crew members to track vital signs, and onboard diagnostic testing capabilities. Early identification of unusual symptoms or trends can prompt immediate intervention, reducing the risk of an outbreak spreading on board.

2. Predictive Analytics: Leveraging predictive analytics to assess the probability of infectious disease outbreaks in key ports and travel routes will allow for better route planning and crew deployment. For instance, if a specific port is identified as a high-risk area for a new infectious disease, ships can alter itineraries, delay crew changes, or implement additional screening measures for those traveling to and from the region.

3. Pre-Boarding Screening Protocols: The days of standard preemployment medical exams (PEME) will be expanded to include comprehensive infectious disease screening, vaccination status reviews, and rapid point-of-care testing. Seafarers and passengers may also be required to complete digital health declarations and undergo PCR or antigen testing as part of the pre-boarding process. Technology evolved as the pandemic proceeded, such as the ability to detect COVID by various methodologies including breath analysis and retinal scanning, amongst others.

Strengthening Quarantine and Isolation Protocols

If a crew member or passenger is suspected of being infected, immediate and effective quarantine and isolation measures are paramount to preventing a full-blown outbreak onboard.

1. Redesigning Quarantine Spaces: Ships will need to be re-engineered to include dedicated isolation facilities that are separate from the general medical center. These isolation areas should have negative pressure ventilation systems to prevent cross-contamination, along with telehealth capabilities to minimize physical interaction between medical staff and potentially infectious individuals.

2. Contact Tracing and Containment: Robust contact tracing protocols should be put in place to quickly identify and isolate anyone who has been in close contact with an infected individual. Digital contact tracing apps and RFID-based tracking systems can help monitor movement and interaction patterns, enabling rapid containment if an outbreak occurs.

3. Onboard Medical Capacity Expansion: The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the limitations of onboard medical facilities, which are often under-resourced for handling contagious diseases. Future preparedness should include the expansion of onboard medical capacity, including advanced diagnostic tools, additional trained medical personnel, and telemedicine support from onshore specialists. Technology is also getting smaller – portable nebulizers, ventilators, oxygen concentrators and ultrasound machines may all become part of standard equipment or as-needed deployment packages in the event of outbreaks.

Enhanced Hygiene and Sanitation Standards

Heightened hygiene and sanitation protocols will continue to be a cornerstone of pandemic response strategies in the maritime industry.

1. Automated Disinfection Systems: The implementation of automated disinfection systems, such as UV-C light devices and electrostatic sprayers, can ensure that public areas, crew quarters, and shared spaces are sanitized frequently and effectively. These systems reduce the risk of human error and provide consistent disinfection coverage. Enhanced technology will also be deployed to confirm staff compliance with cleaning and sanitation protocols.

2. Touchless Technology: To limit physical contact, cruise ships and commercial vessels will need to adopt touchless technology extensively. From motion-activated doors and faucets to voice-activated elevators to facial recognition systems for crew and passenger identification, reducing touchpoints can significantly cut down the risk of virus transmission.

3. Regular Health and Sanitation Drills: Conducting regular health and sanitation drills will be as crucial as fire or safety drills. All personnel should be trained on infection prevention, proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE), and emergency response protocols specific to contagious disease outbreaks.

4. Ventilation and Air Flow: The spread of respiratory viruses can be greatly limited by developing systems of laminar and vertical airflow through spaces, especially when combined with UV lighting. Deployment of the technologies will decrease risk of infection spread.

Flexible Crew Change and Shore Leave Policies

The inability to conduct timely crew changes during the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in significant psychological stress and fatigue for seafarers. To avoid a repeat of these conditions, the maritime industry must adopt flexible and humane crew change policies that prioritize both health and mental well-being.

1. Strategic Crew Change Hubs: Consider the establishment of strategic crew change hubs in regions less affected by outbreaks will facilitate smoother transitions. These hubs should be equipped with medical facilities, quarantine accommodations, and rapid testing centers to ensure that crew members can be safely transitioned in and out of duty.

2. Mental Health Support: Future response plans must include comprehensive mental health support for crew members, including access to telepsychiatry, peer support groups, and shore-based wellness programs. Extended periods at sea can exacerbate feelings of isolation and anxiety, making mental health interventions a critical component of pandemic preparedness. Enhanced communication capabilities with family and comprehensive wellness programs adaptable to pandemic limitations will be critical.

3. Pre-pandemic negotiations and planning between the industries and governments should occur now as part of the planning process to develop uniform policies towards the effective movement and crew to and from ships in port.

Building Stronger Partnerships with Health Authorities

A successful pandemic response requires seamless coordination between maritime companies, health authorities, and regulatory agencies. Establishing preemptive partnerships will enable faster decision-making and more efficient implementation of health measures.

1. Pre-Approved Health Protocols: Maritime companies should work with global health organizations, such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Maritime Health Association (IMHA), to develop pre-approved health protocols that can be rapidly activated in the event of a pandemic. These protocols should cover everything from onboard isolation procedures to disembarkation and repatriation plans.

2. Collaborative Research and Development: Investing in collaborative research to understand emerging infectious diseases and their impact on maritime operations will help the industry stay ahead of potential threats. This research can inform the development of new screening tools, vaccines, and therapeutic options tailored for the maritime environment.

Communication and Transparency

Effective communication will be the backbone of any pandemic response strategy. The maritime industry must prioritize clear, transparent, and timely communication with all stakeholders, including crew members, passengers, and regulatory bodies.

1. Real-Time Updates and Alerts: Implementing digital platforms to provide real-time health updates and alerts to crew and passengers will foster trust and ensure that everyone is informed about the latest health measures and outbreak statuses. A platform that is trusted should be established to avoid the penetration of fake news into the conversation.

2. Crisis Communication Training: Crew members, especially those in leadership positions, should undergo crisis communication training to handle pandemic-related situations with calmness and authority. This training will enable them to address concerns, dispel misinformation, and maintain morale during challenging times.

Conclusion

The maritime industry’s response to a future pandemic will need to be multifaceted, leveraging technology, strategic partnerships, and a deep commitment to crew welfare. By investing in enhanced surveillance, agile response protocols, regulatory planning and stronger mental health support systems, the maritime sector can navigate any storm that lies ahead.

Dr. Arthur L. Diskin is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Medicine with specialty training in Emergency Medicine and an interest in critical care. He is certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine and is a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians. He has held leadership roles such as the Past President of the Florida College of Emergency Physicians and is the former Chief of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida, and Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, Florida.

