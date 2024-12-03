Dr. Arthur L. Diskin
Dr. Arthur L. Diskin is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Medicine with specialty training in Emergency Medicine and an interest in critical care. He is certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine and is a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians. He has held leadership roles such as the Past President of the Florida College of Emergency Physicians and is the former Chief of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida, and Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, Florida. Dr.Diskin has also as an examiner for the American Board of Emergency Medicine as an examiner and is a past Chair of the Section on Cruise Ship and Maritime Medicine within the American College of Emergency Physicians. His medical experience includes a notable tenure as the VP and Global Chief Medical Officer for Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines from 2008-16. In this position, Dr. Diskin played a pivotal role in recruiting and overseeing ship physicians and nurses, designing and operating the medical centers, developing infectious disease and disaster management policies, and ensuring the highest standards of medical care for guests and crew members. Before this, he served as Medical Director for Carnival Cruise Lines from 1990-2008. During his time there, he honed his expertise in maritime health care, further solidifying his reputation in the field. Dr. Diskin is also known for his consulting services in the maritime industry, offering case management, risk assessment, outbreak analysis, and more. He extends his knowledge to risk and claims management for both shoreside healthcare, particularly in the field of emergency medicine, and the maritime sector.
