Colonial Oil Industries Expands Marine Fueling With New Towboat and Barge

Colonial Oil Industries, Inc. (COI) is making a bold investment in the future of marine fuel transportation with the christening of its newest assets—the tug Soaring Eagle and its 30,000 bbl capacity bunker barge. This strategic expansion reinforces COI’s role as a leader in marine fuel logistics, enhancing efficiency, and service reliability along the U.S. East Coast.

The christening ceremony, held at Colonial Terminals on January 31, 2025, brought together key industry leaders, stakeholders, and company executives. More than a celebration, the event marked a significant milestone in COI’s ongoing mission to strengthen its marine operations in response to evolving market demands.

Meeting Growing Market Demand for Marine Fuel Transport

The marine fuel logistics sector is evolving rapidly, driven by increased fuel demand, shifting energy policies, and heightened efficiency expectations.

The U.S. East Coast stands as the nation's largest consumer of transportation fuels, yet its limited refinery capacity meets only about 20% of regional demand. This significant shortfall necessitates substantial imports and underscores the critical need for efficient marine fuel transportation solutions. eia.gov

By enhancing its fleet with the tug Soaring Eagle and CTOW 320, Colonial Oil Industries is strategically positioned to address this supply-demand imbalance, ensuring reliable fuel distribution across the Eastern Seaboard.

With an operational range spanning Norfolk, VA, to Tampa, FL, COI’s marine division plays a vital role in ensuring the seamless distribution of fuel to commercial and industrial sectors. The tug Soaring Eagle / CTOW 320 significantly enhances COI’s ability to address this growing market demand, reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence.

State-of-the-Art Engineering for Enhanced Efficiency and Performance

Designed for efficiency and maneuverability in the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway (ICW), tug Soaring Eagle was designed by Entech and constructed by Eymard Marine Construction & Repair.

The vessel features:

67.5-foot-long, twin-screw towboat

1,600 horsepower for powerful performance in demanding marine environments

28-foot beam and 8-foot loaded draft, optimized for stability and versatility

Open-wheel design, ensuring superior maneuverability in congested waterways

Integration with a high-capacity barge, featuring 12 compartments and four segregations, capable of transporting Grade A and below and subchapter O cargos

"The addition of this new vessel symbolizes our vision for the future—where technology, efficiency, and sustainability go hand in hand," said Bob Kenyon, President of Colonial Oil Industries and COO of Colonial Group. "As we continue to grow, this towboat and barge will play a critical role in expanding our marine capabilities and delivering exceptional service to our customers."

Strategic Expansion for a Competitive Future

By investing in advanced maritime assets, Colonial Oil Industries is strengthening its competitive edge in the rapidly evolving fuel transport market. The mv. Soaring Eagle is not just a fleet addition—it is a strategic asset designed to support COI’s long-term growth and service excellence.

With over a century of experience in the oil and fuel distribution industry, COI continues to adapt to shifting market conditions, leveraging cutting-edge marine technology to enhance service efficiency, sustainability, and reliability.

This article is sponsored by Colonial Oil Industries. For more information, please visit colonialoilindustries.com.