The Maritime Executive's Most Popular Editorials of 2022

Methane leak from the attack on the Nord Stream pipeline complex. The most popular editorial of the year covered the options for repairing the pipelines (Swedish Coast Guard)

Guest posts and opinion pieces are an important part of the content we share with readers at The Maritime Executive, and we're grateful to our guest authors for contributing their stories. Here are the most popular editorials of 2022, with topics ranging from salvage to naval developments to illegal fishing. Read on to find out more about the news and views that maritime professionals were most interested in hearing this year.

1. Could the Nord Stream Pipelines be Repaired?

2. What Happens When Containers are Lost at Sea?

3. Falklands at 40: Royal Navy Hunts for Campaign's Last Missing Vessel

4. Tidal Power is Set for a Commercial Breakthrough in the UK

5. Report: China is On Course to Overtake America's Naval Capabilities

6. Argentina Deploys New Patrol Ships to Ward Off China's Squid Fleet

7. Where are the Russian Navy's Closely-Watched Amphibs Headed?

8. First-of-a-Kind Fishing Vessel Gently Vacuums Shellfish off the Bottom

9. A New Maritime Boundary Dispute: Is Ashmore Reef Part of Australia?

10. Why a Blockade of Taiwan Would be Disastrous for China

