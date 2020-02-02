INTERCARGO Urges Improved Casualty Investigation Reporting

file photo By The Maritime Executive 02-02-2020 03:38:09

Exactly one year ago, in our opening media release for 2019, INTERCARGO reminded that cargo liquefaction continued to be a major risk for dry bulk shipping. Our Association would like to stress once again the importance of investigating an incident and the subsequent publication of a quality and in-depth casualty investigation report in a timely manner, in order for lessons to be learnt.

We urge all relevant administrations, that have not done so, to investigate incidents and publish the reports. It is unacceptable that the tragedy continues in this modern age, as shown by the loss of bulk carrier Nur Allya (laden with Indonesian nickel ore) with 25 crew onboard in August 2019.

Under SOLAS and MARPOL flag States are required to conduct casualty investigations and supply the IMO with any relevant findings. Additionally, for very serious casualties (defined as casualties which involve total loss of the ship, loss of life or severe pollution) the IMO requests that the full investigation report is submitted to the IMO.

INTERCARGO applauds the recent announcement by the IMO’s Secretary General of his determination to improve the number of accident investigation reports that are submitted to the IMO. It is well known that the lessons learnt, contained within these reports, are a key driver of safety improvement.

During the period 2009-2018, 188 lives were lost as a result of 48 bulk carrier losses. However investigation reports were only made available on the IMO’s Global Integrated Shipping Information System (GISIS) for 27 of these casualties with the average reporting time being 34 months, which, in our strong opinion, is excessively long.

INTERCARGO has regularly highlighted the lack of reporting of very serious casualties, not only via media releases but also in our Bulk Carrier Casualty Report (an annual publication which provides an analysis of bulk carrier losses over a rolling 10-year period), as well as interventions at IMO and various fora. At times it has seemed that this message has been falling on deaf ears. INTERCARGO therefore welcomes the IMO’s commitment to improve casualty investigation reporting and is hopeful that the flag States fulfill their obligations so that safety improvements can be made.

The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.