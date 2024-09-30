Zinus New Contract with Damen Shipyards for BC Ferries Project in Canada

[By: Zinus]

Zinus, a global leader in innovative cable management systems, is thrilled to announce the successful award of a significant contract from Damen Shipyards. The contract, which underscores Zinus's expanding footprint in the North American market, involves the delivery of our advanced ZPP800 Tower solution Cable Management System (CMS) for the quayside, along with the SWC200 (Swing Connect System) as the onboard units.

This cutting-edge Zinus system will be installed on the four new Island Class ferries that Damen is building for BC Ferries, Canada's largest ferry operator. These vessels will serve the crucial routes between Nanaimo and Gabriola Island, and Campbell River and Quadra Island, enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of these key connections. The Zinus systems will provide efficient and reliable charging for the ferries when operating on electric power.

The delivery schedule for the Zinus system is strategically planned to begin in the second half of 2025 and is expected to be completed within the first half of 2026.

"This contract represents a pivotal achievement for Zinus as we continue to expand our presence in North America," stated Ronny Olson, Sales Director Charging of Zinus. "We are extremely proud to have both Damen Shipyards and BC Ferries join our growing list of clients. This partnership not only highlights our technical expertise but also our commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the global maritime industry."

The inclusion of the Zinus systems in these new vessels will support BC Ferries' commitment to sustainable and efficient operations, reflecting the growing emphasis on advanced technologies within the maritime sector. Zinus remains dedicated to providing state-of-the-art solutions that drive progress and deliver real benefits to our clients worldwide.

“We look forward to working with both Zinus and Damen Shipyards to take delivery of these new systems, and to implement this recharge-from-ashore technology into our operations,” said Ed Hooper, Executive Director, Shipbuilding. “We expect that this equipment will help to advance our objectives to deliver cleaner, more environmentally sustainable operations on Canada’s west coast.”