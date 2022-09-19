ZF Marine Hires George Lewis as New North American Product Line Head

George Lewis, new head of Product Line Commercial-Fast Craft, North/Central America & Caribbean

ZF Marine announces today the hire of George Lewis as new head of product line commercial-fast craft, North/Central America and the Caribbean, reporting to Wolfgang Schmid, ZF’s Industrial Division Head for North America.

“ZF Marine welcomes George aboard and looks forward to the positive impact he will have upon the company’s sales across the Americas and Caribbean,” said Schmid. “With his deep industry knowledge and technical skill as a trained naval architect and proven sales leader, George is sure to be a valued asset for our customers, partners and the industry as a whole.”

With this position effective immediately, Lewis is now operating from ZF Marine’s headquarters in Miramar, Fla.

Lewis earned a bachelor’s degree in ocean engineering from Virginia Tech University and a certificate in yacht design from The Landing School of Boatbuilding & Design. He has multiple years of technical engineering and sales experience across the recreational and commercial marine sector on a boatbuilding- and component-level. Lewis previously worked at Humphree AB, as regional sales manager, Southeast USA, and at Sea Ray Boats, in Merritt Island, Fla., where he held the positions of senior naval architect and naval propulsion supervisor for sport cruisers and sport boats.

