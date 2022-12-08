ZESTAs Granted IMO Consultative Status Association to provide expert

ZESTAs (Zero Emissions Ship Technology Association) has been granted International Maritime Organization Consultative Status by IMO Council on provisional status for two years, after which time it will be reviewed for its contributions to standards. ZESTA is invited to send observers to attend IMO meetings of interest to the organization with immediate effect.

“We are honoured to share our knowledge and insights on current commercial zero-emission technology and future development with the IMO” stated Jogchum Bruinsma, ZESTAs Chair and Chief Commercial Officer for Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology. “To fulfil the IMO targets on decarbonization, it is vital to cooperate throughout the full shipping value chain and go for zero where possible. At ZESTAs we have the technology and the spirit to make zero-emission happen today.”



ZESTAs work to revolutionize the shipping industry through the promotion of rapid and large- scale uptake of zero-emissions technology and fuel. By combining zero emission technologies, it is possible to achieve zero emissions at the shipboard level faster. With today’s technologies, the shipping industry can achieve fully zero emissions now, particularly on smaller return to base vessels, as well as drastically reduce emissions on larger, ocean-going vessels with more complicated operational profiles.



The purpose of IMO Consultative Status is to enable IMO to obtain information or expert advice from non-governmental international organizations with special knowledge in a particular sector of IMO's activities and to enable such non-governmental international organizations representing large groups whose activities have an important and direct bearing on the work of IMO to express their points of view to it.

IMO has worked to lower shipping’s emission for over 20 years. As recently as 2018, IMO issued a goal of a 40% reduction in emissions by 2030 over 2008 levels and a 50% reduction by 2050. In recent years, however, pressure has built for IMO to be more ambitious and look towards zero emissions by 2050.



Madadh MacLaine, ZESTAs Secretary General, observed “We cannot underestimate the importance of the work being undertaken currently at the IMO. The technologies exist to keep shipping in line with 1.5 degrees of warming and we look forward to working closely with the IMO to achieve the high level of ambition required to assure a fair and just transition and secure a safe future for all. “



Shipping is considered a “hard to abate” sector for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. However, recently there is tremendous momentum in innovation and willingness to uptake zero emission solutions. ZESTAs is well positioned to provide input on these solutions and has held a series of “ShipZERO” events bringing together change-makers and innovators from across the entire maritime value chain from shipowners and manufacturers to financiers and regulators. The next will be held during London International Shipping Week 2023.

