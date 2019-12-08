Zentech and WW Industries Form Strategic Partnership

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-08 18:34:31

Zentech Incorporated and WW Industries (part of the Deepsea Technologies group), both of Houston, Texas, have joined forces to create a strategic partnership to serve the Oil & Gas Industry. Through this partnership these companies will leverage the strengths of each other to provide complete turnkey, innovative and cost-effective solutions to their customers.

The partnership will initially focus on providing offshore drilling rig surveys, engineering and manufacturing for rig modifications or upgrades. These companies come together to add value to both drilling contractors and the OEM companies by providing a single source solution provider for routine modifications/upgrades, as well as complex systems such as Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) and Coiled Tubing Drilling (CTD).

Zentech Incorporated (www.zentech-usa.com) is a Houston based marine engineering and naval architecture firm specializing in the offshore oil and gas and renewable energy industries. The company has more than forty (40) years of experience in providing innovative engineering solutions and employs a professional staff of over 180 in six (6) international locations. Zentech’s expertise encompasses dynamically positioned Semi-submersibles, Drill-ships, Jack-up drilling units, Modular Platform drilling rigs, Barge rigs, Fixed offshore platforms, shipyards, floating production systems, risers and pipelines.

WW Industries (www.deepsea-tech.com) was first established in 1978 and the company was wholly acquired by the current owner in January 2014 and operates under new management in 2019. The company is an ASME “R” AND “U” Certified Manufacturing Company that provides fabrication, assembly, and testing of various types of equipment used in the Upstream, Midstream and Downstream Oil & Gas Industry as well as equipment used in Chemical, Food and other industries.

