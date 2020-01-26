Xantrex Vice President Gaudet Promoted

Richard Gaudet, President of Marine Power, Mission Critical Electronics By The Maritime Executive 01-26-2020 12:36:04

Xantrex Vice President and General Manager Richard Gaudet is now the President of Marine Power at Mission Critical Electronics, Xantrex’s parent company. Gaudet assumed his new responsibility on January 02, 2020. The Marine Power Division is comprised of popular brands in the marine industry – Newmar, ASEA and Xantrex.

Gaudet who joined Xantrex in 1997 worked in a variety of roles before becoming its top leader in 2010. Under Gaudet’s leadership, Xantrex expanded beyond its traditional marine, RV and truck markets and started offering custom solutions for industrial and emerging market applications. As part of his strategic vision to make Xantrex a complete power solutions provider, the business added storage and power generation products to its portfolio with the addition of lithium ion and solar solutions; while strengthening its core power conversion offering. The launch of the Freedom X line of inverters and inverter/chargers has continued Xantrex’s position as a product innovator and market leader and expanded the brand’s footprint. Under Gaudet’s leadership, Xantrex forged strong strategic partnerships and operated with a high quality, customer centric culture delivering expansive growth and superior customer satisfaction.

“Rich is a strategic thinker who brings product and market knowledge and a strong track record of growth to the MCE Marine team. His proven ability to develop strong customer and partner relationships and deliver innovative solutions to customer needs will take the MCE Marine Power business to the next stage of growth and development,” said Kevin Moschetti, CEO of Mission Critical Electronics.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.