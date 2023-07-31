Wroclaw University of Science & Technology Integrates NAUTIS Home Simulator

[By: Wroclaw University of Science and Technology]

Wroclaw University of Science and Technology (WUST), a renowned institution of higher education, is testing the adoption of NAUTIS Home maritime simulation software for their courseware. This decision comes as part of the university's commitment to providing students with a practical, hands-on learning experience.



The integration of VSTEP's NAUTIS Home maritime simulation is a progressive step towards modernizing the curriculum. It would be the first time that simulation training would be part of the Traffic Engineering course outline. "One of our main objectives is to equip students with comprehensive knowledge and practical experience in various transportation sectors," said Emilia Skupie? (Dr.Eng), Research and Teaching Assistant Professor at the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering at WUST.

Skupie? spearheads the adoption of NAUTIS Home at WUST. "By incorporating this simulator into our curriculum, we can expose our students to inland waterway transport, an area that traditionally sees marginal cargo volumes in Poland. This will be a valuable introduction for many students who have had limited exposure to this particular mode of transportation."

Skupie? elaborates on the practical application of NAUTIS Home simulation software, stating, “Within the laboratory classes, our students will be tasked with guiding a ship between specific points. Throughout this interactive exercise, they will test their knowledge of signs and signals on the waterways, and skills related to maneuvering in narrow passages. Besides, they will learn to evade shallows and execute anchoring and mooring operations.” This immersive learning experience facilitated by NAUTIS Home allows students to put theory into practice and develop their practical expertise in real-world scenarios.

NAUTIS Home was selected as the preferred simulation software for its user-friendly interface, eliminating the need for additional hardware, and providing all the essential modules required to introduce the fundamentals of ship motion on water. With its intuitive design, students can easily navigate the simulator and focus on enhancing their understanding of the intricacies involved in maneuvering vessels on inland waterways.



The integration of NAUTIS Home aligns with WUST's commitment to innovation in education and their dedication to providing students with the tools and resources necessary to thrive in their respective fields.

