World's 1st as ABS Approves Provaris’ Design For Compressed H2 Carrier

ABS has reviewed and approved the design of Provaris’ H2Neo compressed H2 carrier, an industry first for a bulk hydrogen gas carrier.

The significant project milestone follows extensive ABS Engineering review of Front-End Engineering Design and enables the appointment of a shipyard for final construction design of the 26,000m3 H2Neo carrier and an operational vessel by 2026. The next steps will be prototype testing followed by shipyard selection and detailed designs for construction.

“ABS recognizes the potential that hydrogen shows in supporting a sustainable, lower carbon future. Safe and efficient storage and transportation of hydrogen at sea will be critical to the development and viability of the global hydrogen value chain. We have been working closely with Provaris, initially granting AIP in 2021 and subsequently reviewing their comprehensive FEED level package for the H2Neo. ABS is pleased to award Provaris approval of their design, and we look forward to continuing this relationship into continued testing and construction stages of H2Neo carriers, including a yard selection process, and to support Provaris during ship operations on the numerous, interesting projects on the H2 horizon,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering and Technology.

Provaris’ Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Martin Carolan said: “Compressed H2 can deliver a safe, economic and energy efficient hydrogen shipping and transport solution that is essential to meet the climate targets for 2030 and beyond. Provaris has set itself ambitious targets for the detailed engineering and approvals required to develop the H2Neo carrier, and I am pleased to say our team has delivered on-time and under-budget a unique approach to marine hydrogen transport that is also a world first. Our marketing program over 2022 continues to raise the awareness of compressed H2 as a first mover and feasible alternative for regional hydrogen trade. We expect this approval milestone to assist with the validation requirements in our commercialization pipeline, and transition Provaris to construction ready status in 2023.”

