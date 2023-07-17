World Fuel Services Completes First LNG Bunkering in China for Hapag-Lloyd

Berlin Express LNG bunkering at Ningbo-Zhoushan port

World Fuel Services Corporation has completed a milestone LNG bunkering operation for the refueling of a carrier at a Chinese port, with the new Hapag-Lloyd ship Berlin Express becoming only the second carrier to be refueled with bonded LNG in the port.



With the support of both the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port authority and local supplier CNOOC, the dual-fuel Berlin Express took delivery of 6,000 cubic meters of bonded LNG fuel in an operation that lasted around 20 hours. The Berlin Express is a 24,000 TEU ultra-large container ship on its maiden voyage, having been launched in June.



"The refueling of our new Berlin Express demonstrates great collaboration and innovation to achieve efficient LNG bunkering at a major international port. It’s a first of many steps forward in our journey to a low-carbon future and illustrates what can be achieved when suppliers and port authorities coordinate operations and work together towards a greener global shipping industry," says Jan Christensen Head of Global Fuel Purchasing at Hapag-Lloyd.



"World Fuel is dedicated to accelerating the energy transition into lower carbon fuels in the marine industry by connecting customers with the right suppliers and ports. The successful LNG fueling of Hapag Lloyd's Berlin Express exemplifies the power of collaboration, with support from the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port Authority and local supplier CNOOC," says Mark Tamsitt, Senior Vice President Marine, EMEA & Asia at World Fuel Services. "By working together, we can support the movement towards a more sustainable future in the marine sector, reducing emissions and fostering a cleaner, greener industry. World Fuel remains committed to driving innovation, cultivating collaboration, and bringing to market fuels that align with our customer's emission goals as we lead the way towards a more sustainable marine industry."

