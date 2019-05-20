World-class Shipowners from Across the Globe Can Join the U.K. Flag

By MarEx 2019-05-20 17:52:18

Outstanding shipowners from across the globe now have access to the U.K. Ship Register (UKSR), one of the best performing flag registries. The UKSR has expanded its ownership eligibility, allowing more exceptional shipping companies to flag to the U.K. and take advantage of our 24/7 customer services and no annual flag tax.

The criteria has been widened beyond the current areas of the U.K. and Europe to include Commonwealth countries and bring the U.K. in line with our Red Ensign Group partners (annex B). The U.K. Flag is an International Register (not limited to nationally based companies).

Director of the U.K. Ship Register Richard Parkes said, “This change will now allow the U.K. flag to attract first class ships and owners who have their company based outside of the U.K. They too will be able to benefit from exceptional service and a global reputation.”

Benefits that U.K. flag customers receive include: 24/7 dedicated account managers, (for those eligible) the Enhanced Authorisation Scheme which allows all survey/audits to be delegated to one of our approved Recognised Organisations and flexible package fee options for registration, inspection and certification, designed to suit customer needs and the demands of worldwide shipping.

The UKSR has also introduced a system for bareboat charter-out, so that ships can temporarily reflag for the period of a charter-party before returning to the U.K. flag when that agreement ends.



