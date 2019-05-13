WISTA Highlights Links Between Diversity and Profit at Nor-Shipping

By MarEx 2019-05-13 18:39:54

Women’s International Shipping & Trading Association (WISTA) Norway is joining forces with WISTA International and the IMO at Nor-Shipping 2019 to highlight, discuss and investigate how increased diversity within maritime businesses can lead to enhanced corporate performance. This year will see WISTA’s fourth Waves of Change conference at Your Arena for Ocean Solutions, with “Diversity for Profit” as the central theme for the June 5 event.

Diving into diversity

“This is a fundamentally important issue for businesses, society and the sustainability of our industry,” comments Siv Remøy-Vangen, Vice President of WISTA Norway. “For maritime to prosper today, tomorrow and far into the future we need the best brains, talent and the broadest base of experience and perspectives. We believe that the companies that embrace that approach, encouraging and enabling diversity, will be the ones that profit. It is, in many ways, simple common sense, but nevertheless it is not always understood in business.

“Our high level speakers will dive into diversity, discussing subjects ranging from how greater diversity in business can be achieved, with an emphasis on what works within the maritime context, to how it fits into a sustainable investment environment and benefits company stakeholders. It’s an exciting program for a crucial debate.”

Big issues

The conference, which takes place between 14.00-16.00 on the DNB Ocean Stage in Hall B of the Nor-Shipping exhibition in Lillestrøm will feature participants including Sasja Beslik, Head of Sustainable Finance at Nordea, Hoegh Autoliners CEO Ivar Myklebust, Siri Anne Mjåtvedt, Utkilen CEO, and Harald Solberg, Norwegian Shipowners Association CEO. Helen Buni, the leader of the IMO gender program, will lead a session looking at the current level of female participation within maritime. The free, two-hour event will feature both presentations and a lively panel debate.

“WISTA plays a vital role within the maritime industry,” comments Per Martin Tanggaard, Nor-Shipping Director, “and the Waves of Change conference, which never backs away from tackling the ‘big issues’, is always a highlight of Nor-Shipping’s event program.”

Open to everyone

“As our industry evolves the demand for increased competence, especially within the digital arena, and different business and academic experience grows. It’s imperative we ensure the doors of business are open to everyone, so the very best people - regardless of their gender, background or beliefs – have access to opportunities, just as we have access to their talent. WISTA and Nor-Shipping have an important role to play in this process.”

Nor-Shipping 2019 takes place from June 4 to 7, 2019. Over 30,000 key decision makers are expected to attend the international event week, with around 1,000 exhibiting companies showcasing the latest products, services and innovations.

Alongside Hall A’s focus on Blue Economy, the other halls will feature:

IT & Navigation in Hall B

Safety & Rescue in Hall C

Shipbuilding & Repair in Hall D

Maritime Services & Logistics in Hall E

Propulsion & Machinery in Hall E

