Winter Weather Webinars for Blue Water Mariners Provided by the NWS
The Ocean Prediction Center and the Tropical Analysis and Forecast Branch/National Hurricane Center are offering free webinars on winter weathe
“North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico: Wind and Wave Forecasts and Warnings”
2:00-3:00 PM EST, Monday, December 5th
Register at: https://attendee.
“Northeast Pacific: Wind and Wave Forecasts and Warnings”
2:00-3:00 PM EST, Tuesday, December 6th
Register at: https://attendee.
