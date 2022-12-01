133
Winter Weather Webinars for Blue Water Mariners Provided by the NWS

The Ocean Prediction Center and the Tropical Analysis and Forecast Branch/National Hurricane Center are offering free webinars on winter weathe

Speakers

“North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico:  Wind and Wave Forecasts and Warnings”
 2:00-3:00 PM EST, Monday, December 5th
Register at:  https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4660964357436665615

 

“Northeast Pacific:  Wind and Wave Forecasts and Warnings”

 2:00-3:00 PM EST, Tuesday, December 6th

 Register at:  https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6160284801351099664

 

