Windward Launches AI Solution to Counter Maritime Infrastructure Threats

Windward, the leading Maritime AI company, today announced the launch of its Critical Maritime Infrastructure Protection solution, a first-of-its-kind AI-powered solution designed to protect the world's essential maritime infrastructure including cables, pipelines, and rigs against growing threats.

Recent suspected attacks on undersea cables globally, as well as the sabotage of oil pipelines in recent years, have demonstrated the vulnerability of global energy and data networks and the vital need to secure them. The solution combines the Windward-mapped proprietary cable layer and integrated user data with its best-in-class AI-based behavioral pattern detection to empower organizations ranging from government and intelligence agencies to telecommunication and energy companies to identify, monitor, and mitigate risks before they cause disruption. It also supports post-investigations, providing evidence to insurers and law enforcement agencies.

Maritime infrastructure is the backbone of global connectivity and economic stability. Deep sea cables transmit approximately 95% of all international data and underwater pipelines transport critical energy resources, including natural gas and crude oil, across continents. According to a threat analysis by Insikt Group, there is an average of more than 100 cable faults a year, and the proximity of recent faults to areas of geopolitical conflict and reports of suspected intentional damage are causes for concern. Recent examples of cables damaged by anchors in the Baltic Sea and near Taiwan as well as the explosion that severely damaged the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in 2022 highlight the need for increased monitoring of critical infrastructure at sea.

Windward's Critical Maritime Infrastructure Protection solution addresses three primary threats to maritime infrastructure, deep-sea research operations, shallow-water sabotage, and attacks on offshore oil rigs and platforms. The AI-powered solution monitors high-risk vessels to flag suspicious activities, be it a rogue state research vessel in the deep sea, or a shadow fleet vessel in shallow waters or in close proximity to oil rigs. The platform accesses historical data, behavioral patterns, and predictive analytics with real-time monitoring alerts, powered by the integrated Dataminr feed, to enable users to proactively assess and mitigate threats. MAI Expert™, Windward's virtual subject matter expert provides comprehensive risk analysis and context.

For enforcement agencies—including defense and intelligence organizations, coast guards, and navies—Windward's Critical Maritime Infrastructure Protection solution provides the tools and insights to detect, monitor, and mitigate hostile activities targeting subsea infrastructure. The platform enables real-time tracking of high-risk areas and protected zones, delivers detailed threat intelligence, and facilitates post-incident investigations through proprietary data layers, risk models, and advanced analytics.

For private organizations stakeholders, such as telecom infrastructure providers, energy companies, oil and gas operators, and tech giants with subsea assets, Windward's solution offers monitoring capabilities to safeguard extensive cable, pipeline networks, and offshore rigs. Organizations can add their proprietary data, set customized risk parameters, and define alerts based on their specific infrastructure needs above or under the waters.

"The economic and geopolitical implications of undersea infrastructure sabotage are staggering," said Ami Daniel, Co-Founder and CEO of Windward. "Beyond the immediate disruptions, national stability and financial implications for businesses relying on cables for connectivity and operational continuity are immense. While recent incidents remain under investigation, the growing risks—whether accidental or intentional—underscore the urgent need for advanced monitoring. With our Critical Maritime Infrastructure Protection solution, we aim to defend all stakeholders from this new kind of warfare."

