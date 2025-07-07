Windstar Cruises Adds Complimentary All-Inclusive Upgrade For 2025-2026

[By: Windstar Cruises]

Windstar Cruises is dialing up the ease and indulgence with its latest “Travel is Better When You’re All In” add-on: a complimentary All-Inclusive upgrade on select voyages through March 31, 2026. Available to book through September 30, 2025, the promotion creates a new way to add value to the travelers’ stay through complimentary perks.

The All-Inclusive upgrade covers beverages, gratuities and Wi-Fi, valued at $99 per guest, per night — a significant value wrapped into Windstar’s signature small-ship experience. This exceptional value is available on all Windstar yachts, from the newly transformed and luxurious all-suite Star Class to the classic masted Wind Class sailing vessels.

“With this new offer, advisors and their clients can focus on designing their dream Windstar journey, instead of narrowing in on smaller, itemized costs.” says Dianna Rom, vice president of sales at Windstar Cruises. “It’s about leaving the mental math at home and simply enjoying the moment - sipping, savoring, and staying connected, all included.”

With this complimentary upgrade, guests can sip from select wine or craft cocktails, non-alcoholic beverages, and coffee without a second thought, share every breathtaking view with friends back home via complimentary Wi-Fi, and enjoy the warm, personalized service Windstar is known for — all while exploring some of the world’s most captivating destinations by yacht. These inclusions join Windstar's already impressive lineup of complimentary amenities, such as dining at its various specialty restaurants, 24-hour room service, gym, and sauna access (available on Star Class ships), signature onboard celebrations, marina activities, plus exclusive Discovery Events on shore. This is travel the way it should be: relaxed, immersive, and 180 degrees from ordinary.

Voyages that offer the All-inclusive upgrade cover the globe and a wide range of adventures, from UNESCO World-Heritage listed sites and architectural marvels to culinary-rich destinations and cultural landmarks. Destinations include:

Canada & New England - August – October

The Canary Islands - November – February

The Caribbean - October – March

Costa Rica & Panama Canal - November – March

Greece - through November and starting again in March with Star Collectors

Iceland - July - September

The Mediterranean - July – March

Northern Europe - July – September

Ocean Crossings - August – December & March

South America - November – December

Tahiti - July – March

To embrace the freedom of the All-inclusive upgrade, book online here, reach out to Windstar Cruises by phone at 866-258-7245, or request a call by a Windstar vacation planner.???