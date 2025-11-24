Wilhelmsen Ship Management Appoints Sundeep Dhaliwal as General Manager

[By: Wilhelmsen Ship Management]

Wilhelmsen Ship Management (Wilhelmsen) has reinforced its presence in the United States with the appointment of Sundeep Dhaliwal as General Manager of its Houston office, underscoring the company’s commitment to supporting the evolving needs of shipowners across the U.S. energy and maritime sectors.

Although Dhaliwal assumed the role earlier this year, Wilhelmsen is highlighting the appointment now as part of its broader focus on strengthening operations and customer support in the region. Houston — a global hub for LNG, petrochemicals, offshore energy, and commercial shipping — remains one of Wilhelmsen’s most strategically important locations.

Wilhelmsen’s Houston office has been part of the city’s maritime landscape since 1990, supporting a diverse range of vessels including cruise ships, self-unloaders, Ro-Ro vessels, LNG carriers, and other specialized tonnage. Dhaliwal now oversees this office at a time when U.S. shipowners face growing regulatory complexity, accelerated decarbonization requirements, and heightened expectations for safe and reliable ship management.

Dhaliwal brings more than 38 years of maritime and gas-sector expertise. Prior to moving to the U.S., he headed Wilhelmsen’s LNG, LPG, and FSRU fleet in Kuala Lumpur — overseeing more than 30 gas carriers. A former Master Mariner, he commanded his first VLGC at the age of 31 and has led operations involving LNG bunkering vessels, FSRUs, and VLECs.

“Sundeep’s depth of experience in gas operations and fleet management strengthens our ability to support shipowners in the U.S. with the quality and reliability they expect,” said Haakon Lenz, CEO and President of Wilhelmsen Ship Management. “His appointment reinforces our position in a market that is strategically important to the future of the company.”

“I’m proud to support our customers in the U.S. and build on the foundation established over the past 35 years,” said Sundeep Dhaliwal. “Our priority remains unchanged — to deliver safe, compliant, and efficient ship management backed by the strength and expertise of a global organization.”

With Dhaliwal now leading the Houston office, Wilhelmsen continues to broaden its footprint in the region, supporting shipowners across multiple vessel types while maintaining its long-standing commitment to high standards of quality, safety, and operational excellence.