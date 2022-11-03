Wescom Group Make Acquisition of Marine Rescue Technologies

[By: Wescom & Marine Rescue Technologies]

World-leading emergency distress signal manufacturer Wescom Group has expanded their presence in the marine survival market with an exciting acquisition. UK-based personal locator beacon manufacturer Marine Rescue Technologies (MRT) has become part of Wescom Group from 2nd November 2022, further enhancing the groups’ profile as a primary source of marine distress and safety signalling.

Reinforcing Wescom Group’s vision to grow its portfolio of marine survival solutions, the acquisition of MRT enables the business to provide both pyrotechnic and electronics signalling products for both customers and partners. With SOLAS mandated signalling pyrotechnics working alongside this complementary distress technology, the capability for survivor detection and recovery will be significantly enhanced.

Wescom Group Chief Executive Officer, Ross Wilkinson commented, “We are delighted to have welcomed MRT to the Wescom Group; this acquisition accomplishes a significant step forward in expanding our survival solution product portfolio. Like Wescom, MRT has a rich history within the marine safety sector, and we are excited to work with the management team in growing the business”.

Ryan Petit, CEO of MRT stated, “Thanks to our shared culture, combined production knowledge and primary focus on life saving, this is an incredible opportunity to accelerate the company’s growth into new markets”.

The Wescom Group reaches an impressive milestone in 2023, celebrating 150 years of expertise in the manufacture and distribution of survival pyrotechnics. Having spearheaded the development of pyrotechnic distress signalling across the marine sector with their Pains Wessex and Comet brands, Wescom is globally recognised for supplying the very best in quality, performance, reliability and safety. As a world-leading manufacturer of personal locator beacons and marine safety equipment, the introduction of MRT is a notable addition to Wescom Group.

The team will be exhibiting at METs 2022 on stand 03.222, demonstrating their full range of pyrotechnics and beacon solutions, including the preview of the sMRT Shield 406 & AIS PLB.



For information about Wescom Group, please go to www.Wescom-group.com and for MRT please go to www.mrtsos.com.



