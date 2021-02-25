Webinar: Detect and Avoid Systems - Critical Step for Achieving BVLOS

By The Maritime Executive 02-25-2021 12:02:01

Webinar: Thursday, February 25, 11:30 - 13:00 PST

Join us as we explore the topic of detect and avoid systems for unmanned aircraft and its vital role achieving beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) flight in all airspace.

Tom Furey, CEO of Sagetech, will preview the current state of FAA requirements for certifying logic-based detect and avoid systems for UAS operating under Part 91 rules. Topics include a definition of airspace requirements, the current roadmap for integrating unmanned aircraft into the National Airspace System, a preview of what a compliant, low-SWaP DAA system for drones looks like now and in the future, and finally a discussion of complementary technologies.

Jon Damush, CEO of Iris Automation, will discuss the most challenging aspect of detect and avoid for both piloted and un-piloted aircraft - detecting the perfectly legal, but non-cooperative threat. This is a challenge that cannot be solved by any single company or technology alone, and instead is solved through the use of layers of mitigations some technical, some not - just like piloted aviation operates today.

Dawn Zoldi, CEO of P3 Tech Consulting, Law-Tech Connect™ Columnist at Inside Unmanned Systems Magazine and the Host of InterDrone's Drones at Dawn Podcast, will discuss the current state of U.S. and global regulations and policies relevant to BVLOS, the state of R&D that will inform future regulations and the critical next policy steps needed to enable BVLOS operations.

Moderator: Sharon Rossmark Founder/CEO of Women And Drones

Stay for networking right after the presentation at 12:30! To sign up or for more information, click here.

The Cascade Chapter of the Association of Unmanned Vehicles International (AUVSI) covers Oregon and Washington and conducts webinars, networking events and symposiums to promote the unmanned vehicle industry. www.CascadeAUVSI.org

