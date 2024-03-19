Wärtsilä Simulator Technology Delivers High Quality Training & Research

[By: Wärtsilä]

Technology group Wärtsilä has supplied its latest simulator technology to the prestigious Sharjah Maritime Academy. Located in Khorfakkan, United Arab Emirates, the academy, is one of the region’s leading providers of quality maritime studies, training and research. The advanced simulation facility, which was recently inaugurated, represents a sustainable development that serves to strengthen the position of the Sharjah Maritime Academy as a global maritime centre for training, innovation, research and development.

“Our aim is to create both a scientific and practical environment for students and to provide the capabilities that qualify them to reach the highest standards of quality in the field of maritime transport,” says Dr. Hashim Abdullah bin Sharhan Al Zaabi, Chancellor of the Academy. “For this we need the latest simulator technology to enable us to conduct training to the highest international standard and offer a platform for collaboration with other leading maritime organisations, which is why we have partnered with Wärtsilä to deliver this for us.”

The comprehensive suite of navigation, engineering, communications and Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) simulators includes full mission, part task and classroom trainers for all levels of training and research, as well as modelling and content creation tools to enable the highly skilled maritime faculty team to offer a complete range of services to national and international clients. The scope includes two full mission navigational bridge simulators with 360-degree visualisation, state-of-the art offshore specific bridge systems, and the first installation of Wärtsilä’s new simulation bridge equipment configuration which represents the very latest and highest digital navigation operational standards.

The advanced simulation facility also features the world’s first commercial maritime mixed reality chromakey vessel handling application in the form of two integrated offshore vessel and tug simulators with motion platform for absolute immersion in the synthetic learning environment.

“We are truly honoured to have been selected by the Sharjah Maritime Academy to support their vision of establishing a maritime centre of excellence, and to deliver world class teaching, professional development, and lifelong learning to their students, graduates and maritime’s future leaders. As our industry’s digital and decarbonisation transformation gathers pace, facilities such as this can lead the development of new training standards and methodologies using the latest simulation technologies from Wärtsilä,” comments Neil Bennett, General Manager, Global Simulation Sales – Wärtsilä Marine.

The simulation facility was inaugurated by H.E. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Maritime Academy, Ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah, and Member of the Federal Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates in February 2024.