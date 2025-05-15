Wallenius Wilhelmsen & Bertel O. Steen Bring Vehicle Processing to Norway

[By: Wallenius Wilhelmsen]

Establishing a unique joint venture, Wallenius Wilhelmsen and Bertel O. Steen, one of Norway’s largest vehicle importers and distributors, will develop and operate a one-of-a-kind, tailor-made vehicle processing center at the port of Drammen.

The new facility will bring vehicle processing in-house for Bertel O. Steen, strengthening and enhancing their current value chain, and provides Wallenius Wilhelmsen with new commercial opportunities.

“We are excited to further expand our logistics footprint in the Nordics establishing a joint venture with Bertel O. Steen to build a state-of-the-art facility from the ground up. Bringing together our global processing competence and Bertel O. Steen’s market position and ambitions for the region just makes sense. For this to be our first dedicated logistics site in Norway, just a short drive from our head office, is particularly satisfying,” says John Felitto, COO Logistics Services at Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

“This is a strategically important move for Bertel O. Steen that will strengthen our brands' relative competitiveness in the Norwegian automotive market. The establishment of a tailor-made vehicle processing center in Drammen will also enable us to improve the speed of delivery of cars to our customers and reduce operational risk in the value chain, says Harald Frigstad, CEO at Bertel O. Steen.

Once completed, the modern purpose-built facility will have the capacity to process approximately 45.000 vehicles annually in one shift. Designed and equipped to provide a comprehensive range of pre-delivery processing services including anti-corrosion treatments, software upgrades, equipment assembly and cosmetic preparation.

The new facility will utilize state-of-the-art production planning and execution software to dramatically reduce?production?lead times and improve delivery accuracy.

With optimized workshop processes further improving efficiency and reducing lead times, the new Drammen facility will, Wallenius Wilhelmsen believes, set a new benchmark for modern vehicle processing facilities.

With a long-term lease with Drammen port signed, the tender process for construction will begin shortly with the facility expected to open its doors to import vehicles in late 2027.

“We welcome Bertel O. Steen and Wallenius Wilhelmsen with the establishment of the new facility in the port. This strengthens Drammen's position as Norway's leading port for import of new cars and a hub for further distribution inland”, says Arne Fosen, Port Director Port of Drammen.