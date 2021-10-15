Wärtsilä to Supply Fuel Saving Shaft Generator Systems

Two new LNG Carriers being built for Capital Gas Ship Management will feature Wärtsilä’s advanced shaft generator systems. © Capital Gas Ship Management Corp.

[By: Wärtsilä]

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply four shaft generator systems to provide power take-off from the main engines for two LNG Carrier vessels. The ships are being built at the Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) shipyard in Korea for the Greek ship management service provider Capital Gas Ship Management Corp. The order with Wärtsilä was placed in August 2021.

With installations in more than 600 vessels, Wärtsilä has the shipping industry’s most extensive track record in supplying shaft generator systems. By enabling power take-off, the systems allow the main engine to generate electricity for onboard use, thereby reducing fuel consumption, lowering emission levels, and improving both the vessels Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) and future Carbon Intensity index (CII).

“In aiming to continue improving our fleet efficiency and reduce our environmental footprint, we have decided to adopt the latest available technologies. The installation of advanced shaft generator systems was one of the investments we are making in this direction. Wärtsilä has a depth of experience, and with the reliability and quality of their solutions, is the ideal partner for such a project” says Miltos Zisis, Managing Director of Capital Gas Ship Management Corp.

“We are committed to delivering products, systems, and solutions that contribute to the decarbonisation of the maritime sector. Our highly efficient shaft generator systems utilise the latest technology to make a significant contribution to this ambition, while at the same time lowering operating costs for the customer,” says Yiannis Christopoulos, General Manager Sales, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

Each of the two 174,000 cbm capacity vessels will be fitted with two 1.9 MW Wärtsilä shaft generators. The equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard in 2022.

