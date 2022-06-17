Wärtsilä Acquires PortLink Global to Accelerate Smart Port Ecosystem

Port of Dover, a PortLink Global customer. Courtesy of Port of Dover and PortLink.

[By: Wärtsilä]

Wärtsilä Voyage, part of the technology group Wärtsilä, has announced the acquisition of PortLink Global, a global port solutions company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The move will speed Wärtsilä Voyage along its path towards creating an end-to-end connected maritime ecosystem in which intelligent port logistics solutions play a nodal role.

The transaction was signed and closed in June 2022.

PortLink and Wärtsilä Voyage have proven to be formidable strategic partners in the past – successfully collaborating on projects including the co-development of a next-generation Port Management Information System (PMIS) for the largest Mediterranean and African port, Tanger Med, the Callao Port Authority (Peru) modernisation project, and the delivery of Brazil’s first Smart Port Solution at Porto do Acu.

“Bringing PortLink into Wärtsilä Voyage isn’t just about expanding our portfolio, but further strengthening our expertise in the smart port sector by bringing in highly experienced people into our team. Their domain expertise and portfolio perfectly complement Wärtsilä Voyage’s smart ports vision — a critical piece in our larger ambition of building an end-to-end connected ship-to-shore logistic management and voyage optimisation ecosystem,” said Sean Fernback, President, Wärtsilä Voyage and Executive Vice President, Wärtsilä.

Founded in 2007, PortLink is a leading provider of port efficiency solutions, including Port Management Information Systems (PMIS), Port Community Systems (PCS), Pilotage Dispatch systems and Local Port Services (LPS). With over 3,500 active system users, the PortLink team has the necessary experience and expertise to deliver projects of all scope and size ensuring that each system is customized to meet the specific requirements and vision of the customer.

PortLink has a global partnership with more than 3,500 users and a customer network in more than 20 countries. Its existing workforce of approximately 20 professionals will be integrated within Wärtsilä Voyage’s business.

“Since its inception, PortLink has grown many folds by establishing deep roots in the port operations solution segment with proven services and a solid track record. Joining Wärtsilä Voyage creates ideal opportunities for the next spurt of expansion, creating new and genuine value for customers and all other stakeholders in the port segment,” said Evgeny Vdovin, CEO, PortLink.

“We share a common vision; one of improving operational efficiency, port safety, and environmental sustainability in shipping by reducing carbon and greenhouse gas emissions. The PortLink team has significant competencies in technology, along with a globally recognised portfolio in cutting-edge Port Management Information Systems, Smart Port tools for port operations and digitalisation – including implementing Just-In-Time solutions, machine learning and AI. Adding these to the extensive, world leading Wärtsilä portfolio of services and products provides an unparalleled opportunity for a new ecosystem of port operations,” Mr Vdovin added.

This acquisition is a significant step taking Wärtsilä Voyage closer to achieving its purpose of enabling sustainable societies through innovation in technology and services.

PortLink’s PMIS and PCS solutions in tandem with Wärtsilä Voyage’s Navi-Port, Vessel Traffic Management Information Systems (VTMIS), and on-vessel voyage optimisation solutions such as Navi-Planner and Fleet Optimisation Solution (FOS) will help connect the dots across the entire ecosystem. The holistic approach will enable better ship-to-shore coordination — optimising routes and vessel speed based on real-time weather and port readiness information, which can result in reductions in fuel consumption and emissions.

“The ambition is to implement a port community system that goes beyond internal stakeholders within the port, and even includes the broader community,” said Bruce Mills, Business Development Manager, Ship Traffic Control at Wärtsilä Voyage. “The access levels to information will differ based on roles and requirements but having all stakeholders on the same secured platform is absolutely essential to orchestrate global operations.”

