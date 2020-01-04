VOS Singapore Secures Another Ship Management Contract

We are delighted to announce that, on 3 December 2019, VOS Singapore secured yet another third-party ship management contract with a Bruneian Offshore Support Vessel owner/operator, Lantana Services Sdn Bhd.

ENA Shogun is a 200TBP, 16,314bhp, DP2, FIFI1, 2011-built, anchor-handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel.

A project kick-off meeting was held in the office. The vessel will commence a one-year project (+options to proceed further) with a Bruneian oil company, primarily supporting semi-submersible rigs in their fleet.

This exciting contract provides us with a strengthened platform to position Vroon Offshore Services in the Brunei workboat market with one of our best disciplines, that of ship management.

We would like to wish the vessel and her crew safe and successful sailings, a successful project ahead and best of luck to our ship-management team with this new venture.

Picture (L-R): Ernest Loh – Business Manager, VOS Singapore / Sivakumar Ramudu – Manager Ship Management, VOS Singapore / Steven Tan – Operations Manager, VOS Singapore / Arevik Valkova – Charterer, VOS Singapore / Daniel Lim – Commercial Manager, Lantana Services Sdn Bhd / Capt R Mahendran – Operations Manager, Lantana Services Sdn Bhd / AJ Sim – General Manager, KTL Services Sdn Bhd / Alvin Wong – Superintendent, VOS Singapore

