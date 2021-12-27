VOS Principle Obtains New DOCs

VOS Principle and VOS Princess in Pemba

[By: Vroon]

This year, platform-supply vessel (PSV) VOS Principle has been at work in African waters for charterer ENI. Together with sister vessel VOS Princess she operated from the ENI Base in Pemba, Mozambique, supporting the drilling ship SAIPEM 12000.

Last month, VOS Genoa Superintendent Stefano Ferrando and DPA Matteo Ciarlo travelled to Mozambique to coordinate renewal of VOS Principle’s statutory certificates related to safety and security management and the Maritime Labour Convention. Both the travel of our colleagues and the audits on board were organised in full compliance with all relevant COVID restrictions.

We are pleased to report that all audits were successfully completed and the vessel has now been awarded new Documents of Compliance and brought under the VOS Project Harmonia.

The goal of Project Harmonia is to harmonise QHSE systems across the VOS Management Companies. This will allow the VOS teams to work even more closely together in responding to client requirements for vessels operating under Dutch, Gibraltar, Italian, Luxembourg, Singapore or United Kingdom flags. It is another step in our journey to become a fully integrated technical, operational and commercial manager for various types of vessels, operating under different flags and owned by Vroon Group or by third parties. It will support the further development of our third-party management offering, which forms a major part of Vroon Offshore Services’ ongoing strategy. Our objective is to provide vessel owners or financial institutions with a wide range of ship-management services that are safe, reliable and cost effective.

Special thanks go to VOS Principle’s crew and the VOS Genoa team, whose hard work and excellent cooperation ensured a successful outcome to these audits.



