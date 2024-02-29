Visit of Representatives of the Prime Minister's Office to ThPA S.A.

[By: ThPA S.A.]

The Director of the Prime Minister's Office in Parliament and Head of the Prime Minister's Office in Thessaloniki, Michalis Bekiris, and the Coordinator of the Prime Minister's Office in Thessaloniki, Ioannis Papageorgiou visited ThPA S.A. today. The meeting was attended by the Executive Chairman of the BoD of ThPA S.A., Thanos Liagkos, the Chief Executive Officer of ThPA S.A., Arie Koppelaar, the Chief Technical Officer of ThPA S.A., Haris Karamaneas and the Chief Commercial Officer & Director of Strategic Communications of ThPA S.A., Theodora Riga.

During the visit, the representatives of the Prime Minister's Office in Thessaloniki were informed about the recent developments at ThPA S.A. and the progress in the implementation of the Investment Plan, with a focus on the upgrading of the infrastructure and equipment of the Port of Thessaloniki. Mr. Liagkos referred to the important role that the port plays in international cargo flows and the strengthening of its competitiveness with the investment of more than 67 million euro, inclusive of both Mandatory and Non-Mandatory Investments for the upgrade of the port over the last five years. The Chairman of ThPA S.A. stressed the importance of the implementation of the Expansion of Pier 6, for which the tender process for the selection of the contractor is underway and is expected to be completed within the first quarter of 2024, based on the announced schedule. The approval of the updated Master Plan and the Strategic Environmental Impact Assessment (SEIA) of ThPA S.A. will be completed with the issuance of the Presidential Decree (PD).

During the meeting, Mr. M. Bekiris and Mr. I. Papageorgiou were guided through the facilities of the Port and were informed that with the procurement of the two new STS cranes, with a total value of 15.7 million euro, 80% of the Mandatory Investments of ThPA S.A. in mechanical equipment is complete. Finally, the continuous upgrading of the port's infrastructure and services related to Cruise and the New Cruise Terminal were discussed, and the significant contribution of the Cruise to the development of the tourism industry of Thessaloniki and the broader region was highlighted.