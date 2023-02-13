Virgin Cruises Joins Forces with Lifestyle Officer, Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Joins Forces with Virgin Cruises -Photo credit: Matthias Vriens

Global icon Jennifer Lopez and world-renowned entrepreneur Richard Branson are joining forces to create a one-of-a-kind collaboration on the high seas focused on women and entrepreneurship. Tapping into Jennifer’s role as Chief Entertainment and Lifestyle Officer and inspired by her passion to encourage others to live limitlessly, Virgin Voyages is introducing an exclusive, special-edition “Limitless Voyage,” taking place on Scarlet Lady’s April 14-19 Dominican Daze sailing.

Lopez, a Grammy-nominated and People’s Choice Icon Award Winner, has made waves (and headlines) with Virgin Voyages in the past, first gifting 1,000 incredible vacations to JLovers, then introducing JLo Beauty in onboard retail shops so Sailors could head home with everlasting vacation glow. Most recently, she offered Virgin Voyages’ Sailors an exclusive advanced screening of her new hit movie “Shotgun Wedding,” which debuted on Jan. 27 on Amazon Prime.

Building on this unparalleled partnership, Virgin Voyages is introducing a special-edition sailing with Jennifer Lopez’s Limitless Labs, a mission-driven organization focused on changing the game for women to up-level their lives through equal access to education, opportunities and capital. Envisioned as a multi-faceted journey on the ocean, themes incorporate the seven Cs – community, courage, character, confidence, care, clarity, and connection – working in tandem to offer a line-up of engaging events that balance personal and professional growth. An entrepreneur who emphasizes emotional and physical well-being as much as her business savvy, Jennifer Lopez’s holistic ideology inspires the unique onboard happenings designed to enhance Sailors both inside and out.

“My mission has always been to entertain, empower and inspire my fans to live their lives without putting limits on what they believe they can achieve,” said Jennifer Lopez. “Richard and I share this passion for partnerships and experiences that bring people joy and lift you up, which is why I am so excited to work with Virgin Voyages to bring the Limitless Voyage to the seven seas.”

This incredible opportunity with Virgin Voyages and Limitless Labs gives Sailors a chance to recharge during the escape of a lifetime with events that strike the perfect balance of networking, play and relaxation. Setting sail on April 14 from Virgin Voyages’ stunning homeport in Miami, guests will be treated to specially curated programming inspired by Jennifer and her Limitless Labs. The itinerary includes everything from connection opportunities and panel discussions led by women entrepreneurs to immersive well-being programming designed to replenish and restore Sailors’ energy.

“It’s exciting and inspiring to see the impact Jennifer’s having through all she does, not just in the entertainment industry, but also through her business ventures and her support of women’s entrepreneurship with Limitless Labs,” said Sir Richard Branson. “She brings so much passion to all of her projects, and so it was the perfect opportunity to take that energy and spirit and together create a voyage unlike any other.”

While all Sailors will have the chance to book this special-edition voyage and experience a taste of the amazing programming, Virgin Voyages is also creating a “Limitless Experience Package” to enhance the sailing. Designed with women entrepreneurs in mind, the Limitless Experience Package offers access to other special on-board events and activities.

Virgin Voyages and Jennifer are also honored to donate 50 cabins on this voyage to hard-working Latina entrepreneurs through the non-profit, Grameen America. More details will be available soon at VirginVoyages.com.

Living limitless also means taking time to nourish the entire body, mind and soul. Sailors are invited to partake in morning meditation classes on The Perch; adrenaline-pumping fitness classes ranging from spinning to bungee; 90s dance classes with Jennifer-inspired playlists; unplugged sessions spent basking in the mud room of the spa’s thermal suite; and indulging the senses with culinary delights from a Michelin-star chef collective. Sailors can also look forward to small surprise & delight moments in addition to Virgin Voyages’ always included luxury elements – food from 20+ eateries, basic wifi, daily group fitness classes, essential drinks and gratuities, which are all included in the voyage fare.

Recently named one of the best cruise lines in the world in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards, Virgin Voyages continues to win travelers over with its unrivaled value and unique approach inspired by the modern romance of sailing. In 2023 alone, Virgin Voyages plans to debut two new vessels (Resilient Lady and Brilliant Lady), along with 33 incredible new ports of call and 10 epic new itineraries spanning the globe. From Athens and San Juan, Dubai to Australia, Virgin Voyages offers far more than a cruise; we’ve curated a voyage.

