Viking Line and Mercy Ships Honoured in Shippax Awards 2022

[By: Viking Line]

Viking Line’s new LNG-fueled ro-pax ferry ‘Viking Glory’ has been chosen as the winner of the Shippax Ro-Pax Interior Design Award for 2022. A Shippax Special Award was given to Mercy Ships’ Global Mercy, the largest civilian hospital ship in the world.

Deltamarin would like to congratulate both Viking Line and Mercy Ships on these great recognitions. We are proud to have been involved in the projects and have also our design and work honoured in this way. The Shippax Awards were launched as a means of stimulating innovative solutions and honouring the trendsetters in the industry.

Viking Glory was presented by the judges of Shippax Awards as follows; “The Viking Glory is taking the ‘ferry cruising’ concept to a new dimension, creating a fresh travel experience through a design inspired by both the sea and the culture of the Nordic countries. With this innovative approach she perpetuates Viking Line’s successful ‘cruise ferry’ tradition launched back in the 1970s.”

Deltamarin developed the vessel concept together with Viking Line and delivered assistance in the tender and contract phases. Interior was designed together with an architecture and design agency Koncept TM. For this climate smart passenger ship, special focus was put on hull form development, weight control, energy efficiency and improvement of the General Arrangement. Special attention was paid to the vessels’ fuel efficiency and the new concept ended up being 10% more energy efficient.

Deltamarin also provided basic and detail design of all disciplines as well as supported the yard in project management and provided supervision services during the production of the newbuilding project.

