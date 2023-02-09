VIKAND Partners with Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD

Global healthcare specialist VIKAND is partnering with Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD, Joint Owner/ Operator of Four Seasons Yachts, to provide its maritime medical expertise in the design and installation of onboard medical facilities for the launch of Four Seasons new concept in luxury yacht experiences.



Four Seasons is bringing the legendary high standards, service and attention-to-detail of the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts portfolio to the high seas.



With the first Four Seasons Yacht scheduled for delivery in 2025, VIKAND will provide Four Seasons Yachts with best-in-class medical advice to create a premium onboard healthcare management system to align with the Four Seasons brand.



VIKAND will help with the design of the medical facility, develop healthcare strategies, and recommendations for onboard medical equipment.



“We are so pleased to have been chosen by Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings to be its medical support partner for Four Seasons Yachts. Our relationship is testament to VIKAND’s “we can because we care” philosophy of aiming to reach the highest standards in the medical world as Four Seasons does in the hospitality sector. We look forward to working with their teams to ensure the highest standards of medical facilities are provided for the guests and crew of this ultra luxury yacht,” said Peter Hult, CEO of VIKAND.

“Choosing a partner who we can trust was vital. VIKAND has the necessary experience and capabilities to provide first-class medical solutions for our guests and crew. We look forward to working closely with the VIKAND team in preparation for the launch of our unique luxury sailing experience,” said Thatcher Brown, Chief Commercial Officer and Joint Head of Operations of Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD, Joint Owner/Operator of Four Seasons Yachts.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.