VIKAND & LEDGID Partnership to Support a More Connected Digital Ecosystem

[By: VIKAND]

VIKAND has partnered with LEDGID to help build a more connected digital ecosystem for seafarers, improving access to services, wellbeing support and future healthcare integration at sea.

The collaboration brings together LEDGID’s vision for a secure, seafarer-centric digital trust infrastructure with VIKAND’s expertise in maritime healthcare and wellbeing. As part of the partnership, VIKAND will become an integral medical partner across the LEDGID service, making an important first step in exploring how healthcare services and medical-data capabilities may be integrated into a wider digital maritime ecosystem in the future.

LEDGID is being developed as a neutral trust infrastructure for maritime, built around the seafarer while also creating value for ship managers, owners and maritime service providers. Rather than replacing existing systems, LEDGID connects them through a structured trust layer that makes verified identity, credentials and service relationships more portable, reusable and consent-controlled across the maritime sector.

At the centre of LEDGID is a user-owned Digital Profile anchored in verified identity. Professional records, credentials and achievements remain attached to the individual, while verification is recorded as an auditable event showing who verified what, how, when, and with what outcome. This allows seafarers to securely manage and share their information and verified credentials more easily across employers, operators and services, while remaining in control of their own data. All sharing is consent based and GDPR compliant.

Unlike traditional systems where information is often tied to a single employer, LEDGID is designed around a portable seafarer profile that can be used across multiple companies and services.

The partnership reflects a shared ambition to explore how digital infrastructure and healthcare services can work more closely together in the future to better support seafarers throughout their careers and while at sea. While the collaboration is still at an early stage, both companies see significant opportunities to improve how essential services are connected and delivered within the maritime industry.

“This partnership brings together digital innovation and essential services to better support seafarers,” said Henning Davies, LEDGID CEO. “By connecting people and services through a neutral trust framework, we are creating new opportunities to improve access and efficiency across the industry.”

“Health is a key part of life at sea,” said Len Quist, SVP & GM, VIKAND. “Being part of this platform allows us to explore new ways to connect care more closely to those who need it, in a secure and practical way.”

This announcement marks the start of the collaboration, with further updates to be shared at Posidonia 2026 in Athens (1-5 June).