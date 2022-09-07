VETUS Maxwell Appoints New Applications Engineer

Vetus welcomes Tieren R Ebbitt as Applications Engineer

Baltimore-based VETUS Maxwell Inc has appointed Tieren R Ebbitt as Applications Engineer. A professional yacht captain and former US Marine, Tieran brings with him a wealth of technical experience in the marine sector. He will be based at the VETUS Maxwell’s Baltimore office working directly with the sales managers on technical marine mechanical, electrical and hydraulic projects.

VETUS Maxwell Inc is a leading supplier of innovative marine product solutions throughout North and South America with a well-deserved reputation for cutting-edge technology, quality, and customer care. The company manufactures and distributes a wide range of marine products, including bow thrusters, hatches, windows, ventilation products, exhaust components, as well as a full range of windlass and anchoring solutions.

Tieren attended the Lincoln Technical Institute at Columbia, Maryland, where he studied automotive technology in depth, including diagnostics and repair in a real-world environment. As a US Coast Guard 50 Ton Master licensed captain, Tieren’s previous roles have involved working for a wide range of vessel transfer and chartering companies along the US East Coast, principally in Maryland and Florida. Most recently, Tieren was Customer Service Account and Project Manager, at The Hinckley Company in Easton, Maryland, where he managed relationships with 65 high net worth clients, covering 60-plus yachts and, among other things, provided technical solutions to various projects and maintenance under way.

Tieren said: “I am looking forward to working with the great team of people at VETUS Maxwell. The company has a fantastic reputation and a strong sense of purpose, with a client-focused emphasis on achieving excellence. The skills set that I have built up over the years, and continue to expand, are all about finding solutions and getting things done and this is the culture at VETUS Maxwell.”

