VETUS Expands International Sales Team

VETUS has appointed Davide Baldereschi and Joana Franco

[By: VETUS]

VETUS, global innovation company for complete marine product systems, has expanded its international sales management team with significant appointments.

The new arrivals at two local European offices strengthen the company’s presence in key markets and will efficiently meet increasing demand for VETUS and Maxwell products through the most direct approach with OEMs and consumers.

The first addition is at the VETUS Italy headquarters in Montelupo, where Davide Baldereschi joins as Branch Manager. With 14 years of experience in sales and marketing at multinational companies, Davide also brings marine industry expertise and connections to VETUS from his previous roles.

Davide’s responsibilities include operating as the main contact for VETUS sales activities and developments in the country, with a specific remit to support continued sales growth and initiate new partnerships in Italy’s thriving OEM market.

Based at the VETUS Barcelona office, Joana Franco has been appointed as Sales Account Manager for Spain and Portugal. A qualified naval architect, ocean engineer and open water diver, Joana brings multi-lingual communication skills to the position, as well as monitoring and supervision experience in ship repair and design projects.

Joana will lead all aspects of the VETUS Portugal business, serving existing customers in the region and raising awareness within new audiences about VETUS’s full system capabilities and innovative products.

Thijs Boegheim, Sales Director EMEA for VETUS, said: “We are still seeing high demand for boating equipment, as more people discover the enjoyment of being out on the water. We are, therefore, delighted to confirm these new appointments which will further enhance our connection and service for customers in Italy, Spain and Portugal. At VETUS, we focus on supplying innovative, reliable and easy-to-use products, answering current trends such as electric propulsion and onboard comfort. As a one-stop shop, we aim to make it easy for customers to fit out their boats ready for the season.”

VETUS, manufacturer of complete marine systems including engines, electric propulsion, generators, anchoring and mooring products, bow thrusters and control panels, is enhancing its team in response to record recent sales figures and revenue growth at the company.

