Vestdavit Takes Control of Davit-Building Partner Tritec Production

By The Maritime Executive 03-04-2020 03:51:51

Leading boat-handling systems supplier Vestdavit has announced the acquisition of Tritec Production. The acquisition covers a complete steel fabrication, engineering and construction facility in Redzikowo, Poland, from where Tritec has been supporting Vestdavit as its principal davit assembly partner for more than a decade. Over the period, it has become expert in delivering the premium quality launch-and-recovery systems on which Vestdavit’s reputation relies.

“With 65 dedicated employees specialising in steel-structure manufacturing, hydraulic and mechanical assembly, and the factory-acceptance testing required for davits from 1 to 16 tons, Tritec is a worthy addition to our enterprise,” says Vestdavit Managing Director Rolf Andreas Wigand. “We are delighted to tie this manufacturing expertise more closely to the Vestdavit organisation and look forward to an even stronger relationship with our colleagues in Poland.”

As demand for high-quality, tailor-made boat handling systems increases, Vestdavit’s flexible single-point and dual point davits are being specified by a greater variety of customers, says Wigand. The Tritec acquisition will bring advantages for production planning and lead times across the full range of Vestdavit fast rescue craft/man-overboard boat davits, work boat davits and unmanned systems.

“We now have full control over our supply chain, meaning we can continue to deliver our davit systems in line with growing demand. Tritec’s manufacturing capacity will prove invaluable in this regard and will strengthen our position in the market.”

Katarzyna Stanczyk, Managing Director, Tritec Production also welcomed the acquisition. “We are delighted to have Vestdavit as our owners and look forward to a very bright future working together with the new management team. As well as ensuring that the orders keep coming and safeguarding our success, we can be assured of working on the best davit designs in the business. We are honoured to become part of the Vestdavit family.”

Vestdavit has supplied over 1,900 custom-built davits since 1975. Its solutions are fully approved by leading class societies and built not only to IMO, but to NORSOK standards for life-saving appliances. Built to include shock absorbers for crew comfort and wave-riding winch control as standard, its davits have proved themselves in the harshest of sea conditions and become the preferred choice for navies, coastguards, seismic survey vessels, pilot authorities and offshore operators worldwide.

