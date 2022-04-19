Vessel Monitoring System AmendTrack is Live After Development Process

[By: AST]

AmendTec announces the official launch of the AmendTrack after an extensive development process with ASTour partners Applied Satellite Technology and approval by the Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority.

The AmendTrack has been developed to be a cost-effective and improved alternative to the current systems, most of which make usage of the satellite networks from Iridium and Inmarsat. The AmendTrack operates on Iridium Short Burst Data, which does make usage of the global and reliable Iridium network, but is priced significantly lower. “Inmarsat-C has increased their monthly service fee for their customers yearly for the past three years. In addition, there are Iridium solutions on the market that have a high hardware price. We are convinced that this can be done differently with equal or better robustness and reliability.” says Lucah van Geloven, Electrical Engineer at AmendTec.

The AmendTrack is equipped with high quality hardware, at a low price.

Processing of data not without AST

The data sent by the AmendTrack must be processed. AmendTec's idea was to use Iridium CloudConnect to integrate with Amazon Web Services. The Airtime Provider, AST, informed AmendTec that they would be the first to implement this with them. After setting up the integration with the AST platform, AmendTec has become the first user of Iridium CloudConnect via AST.

“Thanks to this collaboration, the data from the AmendTrack is processed in a more secure and reliable method. We as AmendTec are proud to be the first user of Iridium CloudConnect through AST. This in turn shows that we stand for innovative and safer technology,” says Stan Geitel, Software Engineer at AmendTec.

Development does not stop

AmendTec has not stopped the development of the AmendTrack. The aim is to add multiple functionalities to the system, which create added value for the end user. “By keeping the system as modular as possible during the development process, the solutions that the system offers become endless.” says André Das, AmendTec Software Engineer. By adding multiple interfaces to the system, data from all kinds of external sources can be transmitted via the unit. The system is then a full-fledged satellite communication system that can be employed for a wide array of purposes.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.