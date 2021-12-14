VARD Wins New North Star Contract for Dogger Bank Wind Farm

Service Operation Vessels (SOVs) for North Star

[By: VARD]

VARD, one of the world’s major designers and shipbuilders of specialized vessels, is pleased to announce that it has secured a new contract for the design and construction of one Service Operation Vessels (SOV) for North Star Group in the UK. The vessel of VARD 4 12 design will be the fourth SOV to be delivered from VARD to North Star for operation on the Dogger Bank Wind Farm in the North Sea.

North Star has secured a long-term charter contract to deliver an additional ship boasting its new hybrid-powered renewables fleet to support the third phase of the Dogger Bank Wind Farm. The vessel will be built and delivered by VARD, scheduled for delivery to North Star in Q4 2024.

Dogger Bank is currently under construction by joint-venture partners SSE Renewables, Equinor and Eni and when completed will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

North Star CEO Matthew Gordon says: “Securing the final SOV contract required for the Dogger Bank Wind Farm development for at least the next decade is fantastic news. Together with VARD, we have designed a sustainable renewables fleet that elevates SOVs into a new era of comfort, safety, reliability, and workability. The technology onboard includes low fuel consumption, digital decision support technology, advanced propulsion systems, hybrid power management and a waste heat recovery system. Coupled with the well-planned recreation and accommodation areas, they will provide a superior home-from-home living space for the offshore wind technicians working offshore. We look forward to a successful build with VARD and delivering these next generation vessels on schedule.”

VARD’s CEO Alberto Maestrini says: “We would like to congratulate North Star for the fourth contract of the complete vessel package for Dogger Bank Wind Farm, and at the same time thank North Star for choosing VARD as partner to design and build their hybrid-powered renewables fleet. We are honored of having all four SOVs in our portfolio, and it confirms that our investments in the renewable energy field are right both for our customers and for VARD. Together we continue our contribution to a sustainable future, actively working to get to zero emission.”

Runar Vågnes, SVP Sales & Marketing in VARD, has been responsible for the commercial process for the North Star projects in VARD. He says: “The close and resourceful cooperation with the North Star team, involving the end users, shipowner, designer, suppliers, and the shipyard alike, has led to innovative SOV designs for the Dogger Bank Wind Farm we can all be proud of. This, and the trust and confidence developed during the project, has led to a welcome new building contract of a fourth vessel for the field.”

