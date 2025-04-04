Vard Signs a New Contract with Dong Fang Offshore for a Subsea Vessel

[By: Fincantieri]

Vard, the Norwegian subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group and one of the major global designers and shipbuilders of specialized vessels, has signed a new contract for the design and construction of one offshore subsea construction vessel with Dong Fang Offshore (DFO), a leading provider of offshore support vessels in the Asia-Pacific region. The value of the contract is 113,5 million euros. The agreement also includes an option for additional vessels.

DFO was established in 2019 to deliver high quality marine construction, operations and maintenance services for the offshore wind, energy and telecoms industries. This is the third vessel VARD is building for DFO, with the first two being Commissioning Service Operations Vessels, contracted in May 2024.

The new vessel, based on VARD’s 3 39 design, will be a highly versatile platform designed and equipped for subsea and offshore wind operations, maintenance activities, as well as cable installation and repair scopes in the offshore wind and telecoms sectors. With an advanced hull form and a powerful propulsion configuration, it will offer excellent seakeeping performance, reduced motions, and high station-keeping capabilities.

The unit will be 121.3 meters long with a beam of 23 meters, capable of reaching a maximum speed of 14 knots. Accommodating up to 130 people in 90 cabins, the unit is designed to ensure high standards of comfort, functionality and environmental sustainability. It will be fitted with a 250 MT active heave compensated offshore crane, a 1,200 m² work deck prepared for a cable repair, ROV hangars on both sides. The unit will also be prepared for the installation of a motion compensated gangway and an under-deck carousel, the installation of a large trencher, as well as arrangement for a helideck installation.

The hull will be built at Vard’s shipyard in Braila, Romania, while outfitting and delivery will take place at Vard Søviknes in Norway. The vessel is scheduled for delivery early in Q2 2027.