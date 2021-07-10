Valenciaport Trains More Than 1,000 Logistics Professionals

File image courtesy Valenciaport

Valenciaport has a secret weapon to guarantee its competitiveness in the present and in the future: training. The Port Authority of Valencia (APV) has been working for years on the creation of courses and studies that favour the continuous improvement of professionals in the port sector and access to new jobs linked to the logistics industry. The Master's Degree in Port Management and Intermodal Transport or the DUAL Vocational Training are just two examples of Valenciaport's training strategy.

The first cornerstone of this project was launched more than 30 years ago with the creation of this Master, a pioneering and unique programme in the sector to prepare professionals in the logistics-port community for the challenges and opportunities. More than 1,000 professionals from Port Authorities, other administrations, managers and middle management have been trained in this Master's programme, which Valenciaport has exported to other countries such as Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina and Mexico.

"The logistics and port industry is a growing and key sector for the activation of the economy at national and supranational level that faces constant challenges such as digitisation or sustainability to which both the port community and the new professionals that are being trained in the sector have to be prepared. This shows the importance of training and the need to invest in the promotion of professions linked to maritime transport and port activity", explained the president of the APV, Aurelio Martínez.

Along these lines, in addition to the Master's Degree in Port Management and Intermodal Transport, Valenciaport has developed other initiatives such as business refresher courses or Dual Vocational Training. In the latter case, the APV, in collaboration with the Valenciaport Foundation and the Generalitat Valencia, is making a firm commitment to train young people in a market with great opportunities. Thus, in 2020 the Port Immersion Dual Vocational Training programme was launched, which will be joined in the 2022-2023 academic year by the new Port Logistics Specialisation Vocational Training programme.

Valenciaport contributes to the Valencian economy and its area of influence a gross added value of 2,500 million euros, 2.39% of the total GDP of the Valencian Community and directly and indirectly employs nearly 40,000 people. The logistics sector will be one of the cornerstones in the generation of wealth and quality employment in the coming years. For this reason, the APV is committed to this work to take advantage of the tractor effect of key infrastructures such as the Port of Valencia for the benefit of society.

