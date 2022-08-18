V.Group Opens Second Office in China

Elliot Gow, Marine Services, CEO at V.Group

SeaTec, the technical services division of global ship management company V.Group, has opened a second office in China.

Located in Nantong, the office will further improve the competitiveness of SeaTec’s wide range of services in China, including site supervision, engineering, onboard safety training, underwater repair, monitoring and vessel inspections.

The move is a clear sign of V.Group’s commitment to the Chinese market, coming six years after it opened an office in Shanghai and just months since the company was awarded an International Manning License by the Maritime Safety Administration (MSA) of the People’s Republic of China.

The license, which is awarded to very few companies, allows V.Group to hire, train and deploy crew directly from China.

Elliot Gow, CEO of Marine Services at V.Group, said of the new office:

“China is playing an increasingly important role in the global maritime industry and Nantong is a particularly vibrant and growing area. This new office has been opened in direct response to increasing demand for our services in the region. In fact, we are already having to recruit more staff to cope with the

immediate demand we have seen. The office is fully operational and means those docking or building vessels in Nantong will benefit from increased dry dock manpower and on-site supervision for repairs, conversions and new builds."



V.Group has access to an international pool of over 44,000 seafarers across the globe, an onshore team of over 3,000 colleagues in over 30 countries and 60 offices. V.Group’s head office in China opened in 2018 and is located in the Pudong District of Shanghai.

