USAID Administrator Mark Green Travels To Miami

Crewmembers of the USCG cutter Raymond Evans offload supplies in Nassau, Sept. 6 (USCG)

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-06 17:57:36

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Mark Green will travel to Miami, Florida September 6-8. While there, he will visit a USAID warehouse, which contains pre-positioned emergency relief supplies. Relief commodities from the warehouse are being sent to The Commonwealth of the Bahamas at the request of Prime Minister Hubert Minnis to help people affected by Hurricane Dorian. The Administrator will also engage with local community leaders.

On September 2, USAID deployed a Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) to The Bahamas to coordinate the U.S. Government's response to Hurricane Dorian. There are currently 89 DART members on the ground to assess damage, identify priority needs, and work with partners to provide critical aid to people affected by the strongest storm on record to ever hit The Bahamas.

As the world's humanitarian leader, the U.S. Government remains committed to providing life-saving assistance to people affected by this devastating hurricane. The U.S. Government is working closely with the Government of The Bahamas and humanitarian partners in The Bahamas to coordinate relief efforts led by the Government of the Bahamas. Our thoughts are with those affected by this devastating hurricane.

Senior Deputy Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Democracy, Conflict, and Humanitarian Assistance Admiral Tim Ziemer and Senior Deputy Assistant Administrator for the Bureau of Legislative and Public Affairs Eddy Acevedo will accompany the Administrator.

