USACE, Eastern Shipbuilding, Royal IHC Start Construction of New Dredge

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers joined contractors Eastern Shipbuilding Group and Royal IHC on April 4, 2025, in Panama City, FL for a steel cutting ceremony, kicking off construction of a Medium Class Hopper Dredge (MCHD) to replace the Dredge McFARLAND of the Army Corps’ Philadelphia District.

The event was attended by USACE Headquarters, North Atlantic Division, Marine Design Center, and Philadelphia District leadership as well as Royal IHC and Eastern Shipbuilding Group leadership.

“This new dredge is going to play a critical role in helping us deliver our navigation mission, which enables maritime commerce to flow on our nation’s waterways. This strengthens our economy and supports our national security,” said USACE North Atlantic Division Regional Business Director John Primavera. “USACE hasn’t built a deep draft hopper dredge in about 45 years. We’re proud to recognize this milestone and look forward to continued partnership with the shipbuilding industry and progressing on the construction of this vital ship.”

The Dredge McFARLAND is one of four oceangoing hopper dredges owned and operated by the Army Corps of Engineers and is currently conducting urgent dredging in North Carolina near the entrance of the Cape Fear River.

The new MCHD will play a critical role in enabling the Corps to continue to deliver its navigation mission and provide for safe, reliable, effective, and environmentally sustainable waterborne transportation systems for vital national security, commerce, and recreation needs. The new dredge is estimated to be placed into service in 2027 and replaces the McFARLAND.

Quotes from Eastern Shipbuilding Group and Royal IHC leaders

"The steel cutting of this highly advanced hopper dredge marks another milestone in Eastern Shipbuilding Group’s legacy of delivering world-class vessels. We are proud to partner with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Royal IHC to build a state-of-the-art dredge that will enhance our nation's waterway infrastructure. Our team is committed to executing this program with the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and innovation,” said Joey D’Isernia, CEO of Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc.

“We are proud to see our design with the most advanced dredging technology come to life during this exciting milestone,” said Leo van Ingen, Sales Director North America at Royal IHC. “Exceeding the USACE's mission-based operational requirements and featuring one of the most advanced configurations ever developed by Royal IHC, this project marks a significant step in our collaboration with USACE and ESG. This ground-breaking hopper dredge will set new standards in efficiency, automation and sustainability.”

This highly automated, state-of-the-art vessel is undergoing construction at ESG's Allanton and Port St. Joe facilities and is scheduled for delivery in 2027.

Vessel Specifications:

Length: 320’

Beam: 72’

Hull Depth: 28’

Draft (hopper empty): 11’3”

Draft (hopper full): 25’6”

