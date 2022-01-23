USACE Disaster Relief Plans Include $32.7M for Coos Bay’s North Jetty

[By: The Oregon International Port of Coos Bay]

The Oregon International Port of Coos Bay (Port) received notification today from House Transportation and Infrastructure (T&I) Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio that the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) included $32,700,000 million in their FY2022 disaster relief supplemental appropriations workplan to support repairs to the North Jetty. The Jetty has been losing approximately twenty feet per year, which has resulted in its receding a total of 900 feet since its original construction design. The jetty’s construction was completed in 1929.

Chairman DeFazio played a critical role and led the charge in securing this funding. Chairman DeFazio’s tireless efforts were augmented by strong support from Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley.

Jetty infrastructure on the Oregon coast has historically been underfunded, leading to increasingly unsafe navigation for mariners. “Our jetties serve as the protectors of the mouths of our harbors and are necessary to ensure the safety of our bar crossings,” said John Burns, Port CEO. “Thanks to Chairman DeFazio’s longstanding fortitude and commitment to champion repair of the North Jetty, safety in navigation in the Coos Bay harbor will be greatly improved.”

The shortening of the jetty’s length has been exacerbated by extreme storm events over the past several years. This loss of jetty length not only increases the risks of dangerous conditions within proximity of the ocean bar crossing but it also undermines the jetty’s primary function of protecting the channel and ensuring the efficiency of the dredging cycle. The USACE project will include the addition of approximately 120’-150’ in jetty length, stabilization of the head of the jetty, and addition of rock to the jetty’s trunk and root to further stabilize the structure.

The Port actively works to develop maritime infrastructure and support existing and future commercial development within the Coos Bay Harbor. The efforts of Representative DeFazio and his office, and Senators Wyden and Merkley, will greatly enhance the safety and long-term viability of the Port community.

