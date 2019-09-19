U.S. Barge to Feature Wärtsilä LNG Cargo System

Wärtsilä will supply its LNG Cargo Handling System for a new 5400 m3 LNG bunker barge being built in the U.S. Copyright: VARD Marine.

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-19 18:26:05

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply its LNG Cargo Handling System for a new 5400 m3 LNG bunker barge being built in the U.S. This latest order further endorses Wärtsilä’s leading position in LNG systems for the marine sector and its key role in supporting the growing acceptance of LNG fuel by North American owners and operators. The barge is being built at the Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding yard in Wisconsin on behalf of NorthStar Midstream. It will be operated by the company’s marine transportation company Polaris New Energy (PNE). The order was placed with Wärtsilä in August 2019.

“This project represents one more strategically important step in the development of a viable LNG supply infrastructure for marine applications. Wärtsilä, with its vast experience and deep know-how in LNG fuel solutions, continues to play a key role in this process. We are proud and pleased to be partnering with Fincantieri in creating a state-of-the-art solution,” says Mark Keneford, Wärtsilä’s GM Marine Sales for the U.S. and Canada.

“LNG is undoubtedly becoming fast established as a sustainable fuel option to reduce shipping’s environmental footprint,” says Todd Thayse, Vice President and General Manager of Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding. “That’s why LNG solutions are of strategic interest to our organization. Our selection of Wärtsilä to supply the cargo handling system helps mitigate risk and assures the success of this latest project.”

The bunker barge will be part of an Articulated Tug Barge (ATB) that will deliver fuel to both ocean and inland water operated LNG-fuelled vessels. It will initially be assigned to Florida’s eastern coast. There is an option for two additional bunker barges.

The Wärtsilä scope includes the system design and integration, four LNG storage tanks, LNG pumps, a ship-to-ship transfer system, all necessary safety and control equipment, the valves and instrumentation, and the gas combustion unit. Deliveries to the yard are scheduled to commence in October 2020, and the barge is expected to be delivered to the customer in mid-2021.



