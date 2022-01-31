Two New Robert Allan Barge Designs Wolverine Terminals’ Fuel Service

Robert Allan Ltd. is pleased to announce that construction of Wolverine Terminals’ two new marine fuel barges began in late 2021 at Damen Shipyards in Vietnam. The two new Robert Allan Ltd. barge designs will be the main marine assets in Wolverine Terminals’ new marine fuels service for the Port of Prince Rupert, commencing operations in 2023. The service will offer marine fuel of differing grades and types to commercial vessel traffic entering the Port of Prince Rupert.

The two barges are unique designs specifically tailored for the site and intended operations. There will be a Rail/Terminal Barge and a Distribution barge for the following basic operations:

Transfer of tank rail cars on and off the rail/terminal barge at the existing Aquatrain Terminal in Prince Rupert

Tug assisted transport of the rail/terminal barge between the Aquatrain Terminal and a new Wolverine Terminals mooring site, a distance of approximately 400 meters

Transfer of marine fuel from rail cars into fuel storage tanks located within the rail/terminal barge

Transfer of marine fuel from rail/terminal barge to the distribution barge

Tug assisted transport of the distribution barge between the fuel service mooring site and approved locations within the Port

Transfer of fuels from the distribution barge into large cargo vessels

Both barge designs have been through detailed risk assessments and class approval to Lloyds Register and Transport Canada.

The 12,400 DWT, 142 metre x 30 metre rail/terminal barge design incorporates the loading and storage of multiple tank rail cars and in-hull storage of marine fuels. The design incorporates a double hull, cargo handling equipment, tank heating, spill prevention and recovery equipment, onboard and shore power availability at the operating facilities. The rail/terminal barge design solves many unique challenges in blending the rail and marine industries.

The 4,800 DWT, 78 metre x 20 metre distribution barge is very similar in design to other marine fuel distribution barges operating in the Port of Vancouver and other west coast ports. The design incorporates a double hull, cargo handling equipment, tank heating, spill prevention and recovery equipment, on-board power generation, and operating facilities.

Wolverine Terminals contracted Robert Allan Ltd. in 2017 to develop and design these blank sheet designs with input and expertise from industry experts, class, Transport Canada and the entire design team.

