Two More RAmparts 3200 Tugs Delivered to PSA Marine

By The Maritime Executive 11-16-2020 11:14:08

After PSA Marine, Singapore took delivery of Robert Allan Ltd. designed RAmparts 3200 ASD Tugs PSA Thor and PSA Hulk from PaxOcean Engineering Zhuhai Co. Ltd in 2018, PSA recently accepted two more tugs, PSA Marvel and PSA Valkyrie, of the same basic design with some improvements from the same builder. High performance tugs of this design are suitable for ship assist in berthing and un-berthing operations at ports/terminals, coastal towing operations and in addition are capable of escort service. A special, uniquely styled, deckhouse and wheelhouse exclusively developed for PSA Marine creates an outstanding and appealing appearance.

Key particulars of the PSA Marvel and PSA Valkyrie are:

Length, overall: 32.00 metres

Beam, moulded: 12.00 metres

Depth, least moulded: 5.33 metres

Maximum draft (overall): 5.42 metres

Gross Tonnage: 496

Tank Capacities are:

Fuel oil: 205 m3

Potable Water: 32 m3

Main Engine lube oil: 3.5 m3

Foam: 6.5 m3

Sewage holding tank: 5 m3

The vessels are constructed to Lloyd’s Register of Shipping Class requirements with the following notation:

LR ? 100 A1, Tug, Escort Tug, Fire Fighting Ship 1 with Water Spray, ? LMC, UMS, IWS

Propulsion and auxiliary machinery consist of:

2 x Caterpillar 3516C main diesels

2 x Schottel model SRP 510 Z-drives

2 x Cummins CSMTA11-IMO T2 diesel gensets

Deck equipment:

Fore Winch: Rolls Royce ETWH 2000/800 hydraulic single split drum hawser winch

Aft Winch: Rolls Royce TW 2000/100 H hydraulic single drum winch

Tugger Winch: Macgregor MG-HUW-05-UL hydraulic tugger winch

Deck Crane: Palfinger PK12000

The accommodations have been outfitted to a MLC compliant standard for a crew of ten. The main deckhouse contains an entrance lobby, the galley, mess, two officer cabins and a WC. The lower deck contains four double berth cabins with shared en suite WC. The wheelhouse is designed with a single split control station which provides maximum all round visibility and exceptional visibility to the bow and side fendering. The engine room features a small, acoustically isolated switchboard room.

On trials, the PSA Marvel and PSA Valkyrie met or exceeded all performance expectations, with the following results:

Bollard Pull, ahead: 83.5 tonnes

Free running speed, ahead: 13.5 knots

