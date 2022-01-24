Twin Taiwan TRAktors Take Robert Allan Ltd. Into New Territory

Robert Allan Ltd. is pleased to announce that Mailiao 1505 and Mailiao 1506 have been delivered to the Formosa Plastic Corp., Taiwan, by PaxOcean Engineering Pte. Ltd. in December 2021. The vessels will be operated by the Mailiao Harbour Administration Corp., a subsidiary of Formosa Plastic Corp.

These identical sister ships are 31.8 metre versions of the well-proven TRAktor-V series high performance VSP tractor tugs and will replace aging tugs in the current fleet. Operating in Mailiao Port, Taiwan, the tugs will assist in berthing and un-berthing operations, provide protection/security services in the designated area, and support external fire-fighting operations. These are the first Robert Allan Ltd. designed vessels to operate in Taiwan.

The vessels were built concurrently at PaxOcean’s Shipyard in Batam, Indonesia (PT. Graha Trisaka Industri). Despite delays during construction and commissioning due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the vessels successfully completed sea trials in May 2021.

These TRAktor 3100-Vs feature a flush main deck with crew accommodations below deck forward of the VSP compartment, and additional cabins for the Master and Chief Engineer on the deckhouse level. Twin Voith VSP 28R5/210-2 units are installed at the bow in tractor configuration, driven by medium speed resiliently mounted Niigata 6L28HX engines rated for 1897 kW at 750 rpm.

The wheelhouse is configured for stern first operations with the main control console located at the aft end of the house offering better visibility for the operator over the stern and to essential equipment on the aft main deck. For this reason, the stern also features a heavy duty fendering system comprised of a double row of cylindrical fenders and tires. Fire-fighting monitors are arranged on the aft bridge deck.

To fulfill owner’s requirements for the manoeuvrability of the tugs, Robert Allan Ltd. completed numerous CFD simulations of the tug’s directional stability characteristics during the design phase.

Key particulars of the TRAktor 3100-V are:

Length, overall: 31.8 m

Beam, moulded: 11.48 m

Depth, least moulded: 4.65 m

Maximum draft (navigational): 5.20 m

Gross Tonnage: 452

The tugs were designed and constructed to the following CR notation:

CR100, +E Tug, CMS+, Coastal Service, BP [50], Fire Fighting Ship 1

The accommodations have been outfitted to a high standard for a crew of six. The deckhouse contains an engine watch room, the galley, lounge/mess, two officer cabins and a wet room area. The lower deck contains two double berth cabins and two stores spaces. The wheelhouse is designed with a Voith style control console which can be operated in both the ahead and astern positions.

Trial results were as follows:

Bollard pull, ahead: Both Mailiao 1505 & Mailiao 1506 exceeded the designed bollard pull of 50 tonnes

Free running speed, ahead: > 12.0 kts

