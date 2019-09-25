Turkish Shipowners Group Chooses Alfa Laval PureBallast 3

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-25 18:35:57

Turkish Shipowners Ballast Water Treatment (BWT) Group has signed a fleet agreement for Alfa Laval PureBallast 3 systems, valued at approximately SEK 210 million. Alfa Laval’s comprehensive offering in ballast water treatment, especially when it comes to service, was a key factor for the group.

At the signing ceremony in Istanbul on July 4, 2019, the around 50 members of the Turkish Shipowners BWT Group confirmed the decision to install PureBallast 3 systems on the group’s vessels. The choice of PureBallast 3 was made by the group’s technical committee after a year of carefully evaluating 14 different UV ballast water treatment systems.

“We were convinced not only by the PureBallast 3 technology, but also by the total support offered to us by Alfa Laval,” says Simge Shipping shipowner Murat Er, who leads Turkish Shipowners BWT Group. “Alfa Laval’s strong presence and well-developed portfolio of services in ballast water treatment will mean peace of mind for Turkish Shipowners BWT Group vessels in complying with the regulations.”

The PureBallast 3 systems will be delivered for installation on vessels over a five-year period between 2019 and 2024. They will Include effective systems with small foot print for flows down to 85 m3/h as well as a few systems for large flows up to 1000 m3/h.

“This is an extremely important agreement for Alfa Laval, both regionally and globally,” says Peter Sahlén, Head of Alfa Laval PureBallast. During the signing ceremony, Sahlén announced that Alfa Laval will open a training centre in Istanbul, where crews will be able to train on a physical PureBallast 3 system. He concludes, “We are proud to have the trust of such prominent owners and operators, and we look forward to working with Turkish Shipowners BWT Group and its crews.”

