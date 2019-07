TTS Secures Three Contracts for RoRo and Cruise Access Equipment

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-18 21:57:18

TTS Group ASA has secured three new contracts for RoRo and Cruise access equipment, related to two PCTCs, three RoRo vessels and one cruise vessel being built at shipyards in China and Europe. The total order value is approx. 135 MNOK.

Deliveries will take place during 2020-2022.

